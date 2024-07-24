The state governor, Tarcísio de Freitas, says that universalizing sanitation is the main objective of the sale

A Secretary of Environment, Infrastructure and Logistics Natália Resende stated that the Government of Sao Paulo achieved the objectives with the privatization of Sabesp (Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo). The operation, which raised R$ 6.3 billionwas completed this Tuesday (23.Jul.2024), in a ceremony with the governor Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), held at B3, the São Paulo Stock Exchange.

According to Resende, the financial reach was “larger than expected“. A journaliststhe secretary stated that the adopted model ensured high-quality, long-term-focused investors, which is “very important for utilities companies”. The share price was R$67.

Tarcísio also defended the privatization of the company and stated that the main objective is the universalization of basic sanitation services in the State.

The governor said that the discount in relation to the share price on the stock exchange was already expected, since the reference investor will be prevented from selling his shares for 5 years.

According to him, Sabesp, now under private control, will be able to serve 100% of the population with treated water and 90% with sewage collection and treatment by 2029.

The secretary also stated that the operation will allow the State to pay off around R$25 billion of public debt.

PRIVATIZATION OF SABESP

The Government of São Paulo sold 32% of the company’s shares, of the 50.3% it held, for R$14.8 billion.

On Monday (22nd July), the purchase operations carried out in the two phases of the privatization were liquidated. In the 1st, 15% of the shares were sold to Equatorial Groupas announced on June 28. In the 2nd, which began last week, 17% of the company was sold to individual and legal investors on the stock exchange.

The minority shareholders invested R$7.8 billion. However, demand for the company’s shares reached R$200 billion at the end of the reservation period. In other words, investors ended up with fewer shares than they had expressed, since demand was greater than supply. Of the total, 11% will remain with individuals.

The transaction brought together 17,572 individual investors who purchased 21,876,433 shares of the company. The offering also included 390 foreign investors who acquired 43,292,772 shares of the company and 1,007 investment funds that acquired 38,492,273 shares. In total, the sale of Sabesp involved 220,470,000 shares.

Equatorial paid R$6.9 billion, thus becoming the reference shareholder of the new Sabesp. It will not have controlling interest, but will be responsible for management. The São Paulo government will remain a partner in the company, with 18.3% of the shares.

Upon completion of the offering, the São Paulo government will pocket 70% of the amount raised: R$10.4 billion. The remaining 30% raised will be donated to a fund for universalizing basic sanitation services in São Paulo, totaling R$4.4 billion.