Access to foreign financing for Russian companies in the energy sector may be complicated in the future due to the growing influence of environmental issues, Dmitry Marinchenko, director of the group for natural resources and commodities at Fitch, told Lente.ru. Financial problems, he said, could arise in the medium and long term.

The specialist explained that the volume of foreign financing in the oil and gas industry has decreased due to the sanctions, but some companies that did not fall under the restrictions continue to depend heavily on Western loans – for example, Gazprom. In addition, the share of banks and funds from China and the Middle East is growing, Marinchenko explained. But the oil and gas giants will probably be able to count on their money in the future. “Chinese and Middle Eastern investors will maintain a more pragmatic approach and pay less attention to the carbon footprint and other ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance issues. – Approx. “Lenta.ru”) than Western investors, ”the expert predicts.

Anton Usov, partner and head of the international practice of KPMG for rendering services to companies in the oil and gas sector, believes that there is no need to talk about the “complete toxicity” of traditional hydrocarbons in the future. However, environmental factors may affect the cost of financing, and banks will begin to actively demand decarbonization plans from their borrowers, the specialist said. Credit institutions will be able to show ESG reports to regulators to show that they are also part of the green agenda.

Related materials:

Banks themselves are interested in oil and gas loans, which occupy a significant amount in their portfolios, Usov recalled. At the same time, he noted that foreign financing for Russian companies is cheaper than raising funds domestically. The oil and gas industry can theoretically minimize credit funds or make do with in-country resources, he explained, but subject to a favorable pricing environment.

In early December, the media reported that French President Emmanuel Macron, for environmental reasons, banned French banks from investing in the Russian megaproject Arctic LNG-2 in Yamal. It was assumed that the guarantees will be provided by the investment bank Bpifrance. In Novatek, which owns 60 percent of Arctic LNG-2, according to RIA News, argued that the project did not raise a single question from environmental experts, including the Bpifrance team.

In mid-December, the largest Spanish oil and gas company Repsol decided to leave Russia amid plans for decarbonization. It intends to sell its assets in joint ventures with Gazprom Neft for a symbolic price.