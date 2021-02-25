S.PD Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz wants to push through tax increases for higher earners and the wealthy as well as relief for lower and middle incomes in the coming legislative period. He knew “with the vast majority of citizens that we have to make our tax system fairer,” said the Federal Finance Minister of the Düsseldorf “Rheinische Post” (Thursday edition).

Part of tax justice is that “those who earn a lot make a slightly larger contribution to the financing of the community, so that the lower and middle incomes can be relieved somewhat,” emphasized Scholz. The SPD also advocates wealth tax so that the states and municipalities have more money available for infrastructure, daycare centers, schools, local public transport and the police.

Tax relief for high incomes such as the complete abolition of the solidarity surcharge demanded by the Union and FDP would, however, be “a decision against the people,” said the SPD candidate for chancellor. The solos are only paid by 1.35 million citizens. The resulting income of a good eleven billion euros per year cannot be dispensed with.

“With all my might against the pandemic”

Scholz also wants to continue the federal government’s current financial policy with high, loan-financed spending to combat the Corona crisis in 2022 and in the years thereafter. The federal government has decided “to do everything possible to fight the pandemic and its consequences,” he said: “It is important to mess, not to mess.” We must not skimp on future investments or on the welfare state, otherwise gamble we the chances of our country “, underlined the SPD chancellor candidate. As after the financial crisis of 2008/09, the federal government will “grow out of debt again in the medium term”.

“Until the end of the pandemic, I will tackle this crisis – with everything that is possible and necessary,” emphasized the Vice Chancellor. The Federal Republic has the “economic strength to cushion all health-political and social consequences of the crisis,” said Scholz. “The consequences of the corona crisis will have an impact on our tax revenues for several years because the predicted level will of course not be reached due to the pandemic. In this respect, we will have to reckon with less income with continued high expenditure, ”said the finance minister.

“We will spend a lot of money next year to protect our health and to finance the welfare state, which is getting us through this crisis very well. The level of investment must also remain high, otherwise we will gamble away our country’s future opportunities, ”said Scholz. “We have to reflect all of this in the 2022 budget and the financial planning up to 2025. The coalition must form an opinion on this by the end of March – no one can avoid this decision, ”he emphasized with a view to the Union. CDU boss Armin Laschet spoke out on Wednesday in favor of suspending the debt brake again in 2022.