Durango.- During the early hours of this Friday, January 20, an strong operation in the northern area of ​​the city of Durangowhere the capture of an important piece of the Sinaloa cartel was achieved, confirmed Luis Crecencio Sandoval, secretary of the National Defense of Mexico.

According to the authorities, the operation began around 04:00 in the subdivision El Cortijo.

“In Durango early today there was an operation to arrest the financial operator of the group of the Cabrera Sarabia at the end Pacific cartel…the operation is still in progress,” said the secretary during the Morning.

He announced that this operation is carried out in coordination with the Attorney General’s Office “and other instances” who continue in the process of the operation so that once the operation is finished, more information about the case is given.

He added that it will be the Prosecutor’s Office who determines where the detainee whose identity was not disclosed will be transferred.

Finally, he confirmed that there was an attack by civilians and that one person was injured, although not seriously.