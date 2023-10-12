Today, one of the strongest companies in the world of video games is Nintendo, given that almost all of their titles have sold a lot, this also goes for their consoles and of course, they have just ventured into the use of their franchises in cinema. . With this, it might be crazy to even think that they must be sold to survive, but it seems that there are people who think otherwise.

As mentioned by the UK Financial Timesit would be a good idea that at this time Japan should sell Nintendo, this so that the video game market is unified in some way. This article was released shortly after the files showing the intention of Microsoft to buy the company, something that is unviable and even impossible due to regional issues.

It is stated within the column that Nintendo It has giant entertainment franchises in its hands, and selling itself could represent much more prestige that would spread worldwide, more than what they already have on their shoulders. Economically it would be beneficial for the country, and could place them among the richest in the world, after all Xbox It would offer them larger figures than other companies.

It is worth mentioning, that they only put Microsoft as an example, since they could also be on the list Apple and Disney, which can expand their games to other platforms such as Mac and phones with unique quality. Added to that, studios could finally create quality games with franchises like Mickey Mouse, making the reputation grow more.

Via: My Nintendo News

Editor’s note: The truth is, I don’t think it’s the best idea for Nintendo to sell itself, since they are at the best moment of their success story, so things are fine this way. Furthermore, if they are acquired by Westerners, the thing may lose some of its identity.