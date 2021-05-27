ofPatrick Freiwah shut down

Donald Trump’s era as US President has come to an end. The effects on the state treasury are a fiasco – this was revealed shortly after taking office.

Washington / New York – Donald Trump was President of the United States from early 2017 to early 2021. The polarizing Republican’s office was an unprecedented burden on America’s finances – as security costs exploded among the presidential family.

Donald Trump and wife Melania: security costs a “financial meltdown”

The “financial meltdown”, as the Washington Post explains, were separate households: because wife Melania Trump and son Barron did not reside in the White House from the start, but stayed in Trump Tower on the east coast in New York for the time being. There, on 5th Avenue, is a three-story penthouse apartment that was guarded around the clock by the Secret Service.

The Trump Filius should not finish his school year before the family reunification took place in the capital. The financial problem for the state security service: He had to keep an eye on both households in Washington and New York, which according to the newspaper ultimately cost the equivalent of just under 410,000 euros – and that per day.

Ex-US President Donald Trump and wife Melania: an expensive treat for the Secret Service. © Al Drago – Pool Via Cnp / imago-images

Ex-President Donald Trump costs the USA a sum of almost 500 million euros

The absurd behavior of Donald Trump and his followers cost the Secret Service huge amounts of money – so that in March 2017 a cash injection of more than 23 million euros was needed because the budget for personal protection had already been exhausted. US journalist Carol Leonnig, with reference to her published book – “Zero Fail”, explains that the security costs of the Trump era would have been the equivalent of almost 490 million euros.

Like the portal The Mercury News describes, numerous short trips by Trump and Appendix have also driven up costs. These include, for example, trips to the Mar-a-Lago refuge in Palm Beach (Florida), various business trips by the ex-president and golf adventures in luxurious properties. A comparison with the former US President Barack Obama shows the financial extent with which the Secret Service had to struggle: Not quite 80 million euros were spent on the family of the predecessor in the double term (eight years).

Meanwhile, the investigation against Trump is not only about fines, but also about prison sentences. That could tempt Joe Biden’s predecessor to take unusual steps, says a confidante. (PF)

List of rubric lists: © Al Drago – Pool Via Cnp / imago-images