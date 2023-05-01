Financial markets | Will panic follow from the third banking body? Analysts answer

The collapse of California’s First Republic Bank was expected and there are no signs of a new deposit flight at least yet, analysts estimate.

Trading stock markets in the United States began calmly on Monday.

There were no significant changes in the major stock indexes, although First Republic Bank on Monday became the third US bank to fail in less than two months.

“Although First Republic Bank’s earnings release [viime viikolla] caused short-term fluctuations in the wider market, wider concerns quickly calmed down”, says the chief analyst of the financial company Nordea Jan von Gerich.

In March markets feared a massive deposit flight and banking crisis in the US when Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed. According to von Gerich, there are no signs of the same now, but the problems have been limited specifically to First Republic Bank.

“Now we mainly monitor what kind of difficulties the rise in interest rates causes for banks that have taken big risks and haven’t hedged against them.”

Also chief strategist at asset management company Evli Valtteri Ahti believes that in the near future, the market will not expect a similar wide-ranging panic as in March.

“It was known in the market that the authority is going to auction First Republic Bank, so it ended up being sold to JP Morgan on Monday was no surprise. I don’t think that the collapse of the bank would cause at least an immediate risk of deposit flight to another bank.”

One the common denominator for the three failed banks is that they underestimated the effects of higher interest rates on their business.

When customers’ trust in banks was shaken, they started withdrawing their deposits. Due to the flight of deposits, banks had to sell bonds, the value of which has fallen considerably due to the rise in interest rates.

In crisis banks, the bonds were recorded in the balance sheet at the nominal price. Large losses were caused by the difference between the nominal price and the market price.

