Financial markets | ECB President Lagarde assures that the banking system of the euro area is stable

According to Christine Lagarde, the authorities’ solutions are important for securing the operation of financial markets and financial stability.

European central bank governor Christine Lagarde announced on Sunday evening that he was satisfied with the quick actions of the Swiss authorities in the case of the crisis bank Credit Suisse.

According to him, the solutions of the authorities are important for securing the operation of the financial market and financial stability.

“The banking sector in the euro area is holding up well and its capital and financial position is strong. Our monetary policy measures are fully sufficient to provide funding to the eurozone financial system if needed and to secure the smooth transmission of monetary policy,” CEO Lagarde said in her statement.

Swiss the Federal Council, the Central Bank and the Financial Supervisory Authority helped at the turn of the week in the fact that the Swiss UBS announced on Sunday that it would buy its competitor Credit Suisse for three billion Swiss francs, or 3.015 billion euros.

The Swiss National Bank also announced that it would offer UBS and Credit Suisse emergency funding of 100 billion francs, or 101 billion euros, guaranteed by the Federal Council.

of the United States the Treasury minister Janet Yellen and the governor of the central bank Jerome Powell published a statement with almost the same wording as ECB President Lagarde on Sunday evening.

“We are pleased with the announcements made by the Swiss authorities today to support the stability of the financial system. The capital and financial position of the US banking system is strong and the US financial system is sustainable. We have been in close contact with international colleagues to support them.”