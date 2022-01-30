Mexico.- The financial group Citibanamex announced that the markets are concerned about the Health of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and what could happen in the event that he had to be absent from his functions for a time.

The foregoing after last week, the head of the Federal Executive Power entered a hospital of the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) on the occasion of a scheduled routine medical check-up, the same in which a cardiac catheterizationat the request of specialized personnel due to the history of a heart attack of the federal president.

In the document “Our political outlook for 2022 (and its economic implications)”the subsidiary of Citigroup in Mexico pointed out that it perceives a certain climate of concern in the financial markets for the health of President López Obrador and what could happen to the country in the event of his absence.

However, Citibanamex emphasized that due to the dominance of the National Regeneration Movement in the two Chambers of the Union Congresscoupled with the weight of López Obrador in the icing party, contemplates that even if he is missing, he will continue to have a great influence on the political figure of who will be his successor.

“Given the substantial dominance of his party in Congress and his personal weight over Morena and his caucuses, we anticipate that, even absent, the president could exert a central influence on his replacement,” he specified.

Last week, after the tests he had to undergo and after overcoming the contagion of Covid-19 For the second time in less than a year, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador made it public knowledge that he has a “political testament”.

“I have a political testament, I cannot (inaudible) a country in a process of transformation, I cannot act irresponsibly, also with this history of heart attack, hypertension, my work, which is intense, without taking into account the possibility of a loss of my life, how is the country? Governance has to be guaranteed,” said the head of state through a video uploaded to the social networks of the Federal Government.