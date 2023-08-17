For many months, in the Swiss Stock Exchange Institute, we have been simulating scenarios determined by this new and continuously increasing reality





Inconvenient Knowledge.

On August 11, the S&P500 options market hit a new record high.

On that day, 50% of the outstanding options expired within the day.

The estimated notional value of what comes on market each day for same-day options is about $1 trillion.

Think a trillion dollars in options that is born and dies every day … and you will have an exact sensation of what is happening on the market. Daily.

2005 seems so far away, when the CBOE he started giving us the weekly options, the ones that expire on a Friday.

They seemed very risky to us, used to thinking of longer time horizons.

The weeklies gradually grew in importance and volume, and the CBOE began churning out midweek Wednesdays and then Mondays.

Then, later, he added Tuesday and Thursday, which are still the least liquid today.

many systems tradingespecially in the institutional sphere, today they trade options that expire within the day, zero-day options: and it is evident how market movements are strongly conditioned by these instruments.

If you take a close look at intraday market movements, you find that lows and highs often equate to large inflows of volume on matching strikeson the call side at the highs, on the put side at the lows: meaning an excellent population of options sold, with the market makers acting as difficult arbiters.

In 1987, the first systems appeared on the market computerized trading: which determined, for the first time automatically, the use of stop losses when certain critical levels were breached.

In trying to give an answer to the colossal crash of October 1987, this detail turned out to be an important if not, perhaps, fundamental contributing cause.

The acceleration bearishthat is, it was caused by the succession of continuous and automatic stop losses which fueled the decline more and more, in the absence of buyers, causing prices to collapse.

In March of this year, to coincide with the great fear of bankruptcy of banks (Silicon Valley Bank took center stage), there was a sudden acceleration of volatility.

The Vix, just to give an idea with a well-known index, accelerated by about 60% in three trading days.

Who had wallets of open options realized clearly how much the sudden increase in volatility created a strong impact on the value of the options.

It was a peak, certainly, but not as significant in size as in acceleration.

Just in those weeks, Reuters published an article on the danger of market crashes: what those moments of acceleration of volatility lead us to think of as imminent.

Among other things, they wrote:

“In a Monday note, the bank’s analysts attempted to further quantify the derivatives’ potential impact, estimating that in an extremely dire scenario, 0DTE options could turn an intraday 5% drop in the S&P 500 (SPX) into a 25% rout – a magnitude of decline not seen since the Black Monday crash of 1987, when the index fell 20.5%.”

which we can translate by hand as follows:

“Last Monday, banking analysts tried to quantify the potential impact of derivatives, estimating that in an extreme scenario, zero-day options could turn a -5% intraday downside on the S&P 500 into a -25% – a magnitude downside last seen on Black Monday 1987, when the index fell 20.5%”.

