On the first day of government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the first trading session of the year, the reference index of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa, fell 3.06%, to 106,379.5 points, this Monday (2 ). In the last two weeks of 2022, the index accumulated an increase of 6.7%. The dollar started 2023 on a high, with a spot gain of 1.52%, at BRL 5.3580 on sale, the highest daily appreciation since November 25 (+1.838%) and the highest closing level since November 28 (BRL 5 .3645).

President Lula took office this Sunday (1) promising to revoke the spending ceiling and highlighted the role of public companies in the country’s development, revoking acts that give progress to the privatization of several state-owned companies.

“It’s politics, these decrees were expected and the financial market reacts negatively, especially local investors. Foreign investors continue to come in and buy stocks in Brazil, which are very cheap,” said Vinícius Machado, an economist and investment manager at the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

The new government has been defending the increase of public investments in regional development, environment and science and technology. For Machado, well-made public investment can boost the private sector. “The increase in investments in the public sector causes strangeness in the financial market for increasing expenses, but it can be positive. In the last 50 years, the growth that has taken place in Brazil has been driven by the public sector”, says the economist.

Fuels

This Monday’s (2nd) Federal Official Gazette (DOU) brings a Provisional Measure (MP) signed by President Lula that extends the fuel exemption in the country until February 28th. The decision was taken to avoid a significant increase in gas stations right at the beginning of the new government. The measure was created by former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) amid rising fuel prices and had a deadline of December 31, 2022.

Last week, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad, who was sworn in today (2), and Bolsonaro’s Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, even negotiated the issue of a new measure to extend the exemption for at least 30 days, however Haddad backed down and Guedes did not issue a new MP.

The fuel exemption costs more than R$ 52 billion to the federal coffers. Haddad said that President Lula wants to discuss the price policy with Petrobras’ new directors, who will take office in forty days. “The idea was to wait for the new board of directors of Petrobras”, said the new minister, during the inauguration ceremony.

“The speeches of the now Minister of Finance Haddad reflect on the market due to the spending ceiling, not that there is a big surprise from investors in relation to the increase in spending, but the unbelievers receive a bucket of cold water, when at the other end of the public accounts , revenues (taxes) are impacted by maintaining the exemption from federal taxes for at least another 60 days,” explains Daniel Abrahão, specialist in the financial market and advisor at iHUB Investimentos.

The chief strategist at MAG Investimentos, Patrícia Pereira, considered the position of the new government to be without credibility and saw a lack of alignment between president and minister. “Brazilian assets were improving with the expectation that the exemption on fuels would not be extended. This question goes in the opposite direction to the concern of the fiscal adjustment”, says the economist.