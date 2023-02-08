In today’s article we are going to discuss about a hot topic in the financial world. This guide is, in fact, dedicated to online trading or, as many people refer to it, as the trendiest phenomenon that has been registered in the above mentioned field in the last decade. Online trading consists, on the technical side, of the buying and selling transaction of various assets.

Online trading can involve actions, currencies, options or commodities, generally precious or capable of generating important resources such as petroleum. What differentiates online trading from every other kind of highly risky investment that has ever interested the financial field is the easiness with which it’s possible to have access to each market, which requires just a stable Internet connection and a common use device such as a smartphone or a computer.

With that said it is clear the reason why so many people, nowadays, gravitate around the online trading markets. Of course, operating in the field requires a certain knowledge of the risks and of the potentialities that it brings on the table. There are many systems and strategies with which is possible to operate in the online trading markets, given that for all of them an investment platform such as the Fineco one is needed. In the next paragraphs we are going to open up about financial leverage and how it can be used in trading’s markets.

Financial leverage in online trading, what are we talking about?

On a more general side, we can consider the financial leverage as a tool at the trader’s service. It allows the user to multiply the exposition on the market without involving further capital. During the investment practices, the required amount to open and keep a position on the financial leverage is called margin. For this reason sometimes, financial leverage in online trading is also defined as marginal trading.

It’s possible to operate in different kinds of assets with this system. Traders are also allowed to use financial leverage in contracts for difference and forex. Obviously, when an investor is operating in the market with the financial leverage, the broker will ask him to invest only a fraction of the actual value of the position. At that point, the rest will be borrowed by the broker itself.

At that point, with financial leverage in online trading, profits and losses will be calculated on the total amount of the position, just as the final result of the transaction that can be greater than the initial one. In the same way, losses can exceed the initial deposit, so financial leverages must be applied with a certain knowledge of the field and of the system itself.

Advantages of investing with financial leverage in online trading

Usually, financial leverage is highly applied by investors that already operate with massive amounts of money and are interested in attempting some positions with a lower margin. On the other hand, beginners cand find in this approach an efficient method to operate with limited funds available, with the possibility of increasing profits.