Financial products and risks, artificial intelligence can protect savers

As we all know they don't exist financial products without risk (repurchase agreements (P/T or PCT) and Treasury bills are excluded, due to their short duration and pre-established rate. The age-old problem, which occurs every time savers turn to to those who are qualified, to realize their expectations with financial and/or insurance productsis the one who “very rarely” knows the “risk” intrinsic to what he is buying both in person and remotely.

I'll explain. Suppose I am a person who, for my own needs, needs a product with a certain return, for a certain number of years, which can be liquidated at any time and if possible with the “guarantee” of the State. The first thing that comes to mind is a Multi-year Treasury Bond because it brings together all these characteristics, but the question is: is there a risk in subscribing to it? Yes.

The BTP is a title with fixed income couponsbut here we could face the risk of a increase in interest rates by the ECB and then the value or price of the security could suffer a significant depreciation in terms of capital. This graph shows what has been described:

Question: was the possibility of this event occurring “well specified” to the person who signed the security? And again, if we buy a little more sophisticated products like bond mutual funds, equity or mixed etc. have we been sufficiently erudite about the risk of possible fluctuations, even sudden ones? Here is a graph as an example only:

This also applies to linked policies (which have the underlying financial asset) and therefore for all complex instruments, which unfortunately are sometimes illiquid. So what to do? There is a way to “be aware of the risk/product” even and especially if you are not competent.

I studied and created “protected” software (equipped with Artificial intelligence), considerate of MiFID II directive and the regulation MiFIRusable by the customer, but managed by the banks which allows you to issue an “immediately executive order” regarding the “risk propensity” of the customer who purchases the product in person or remotely.

The software is capable of selling any product, commodity, cryptocurrency or otherwise, as long as it is equipped with identification code and executes the order on any global market 24 hours a day, 7/7, crediting the relevant value to the customer's current account. But it can't get any simpler than that!

Now, we have the certainty that the customer is aware of the risk and decides, “at his discretion”, the amount of risk to take on, without having to resort to disputes, emotional worries and various anger, having the “certainty” of the preordained result , while intermediaries, with this software, can say that they have made the customer aware of the risk/product “indisputably”. To conclude we can say that the new provisions introduced by EU Directive 2023/2673 are also safe for both subjects.

