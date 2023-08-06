The decision to invest savings and choose the appropriate mechanism or channel is usually difficult for those who do not have a sufficient amount of information about investment methods and principles, and therefore limit themselves to safe channels to preserve their savings such as banks, and rely on their returns to develop those savings, away from financial assets. Which carries a percentage of risk and ambiguity for some.

Investing money is the process of putting money into different financial assets; With the aim of achieving a financial return in the medium or long term. Investing can be experimental for beginners as it requires a basic understanding of these different financial assets and how they work.. Here are some of the financial assets that beginners should know when starting to invest:

Shares (ordinary shares): Shares of the capital owned by the company, and when you buy a share, you can have partial ownership rights in the company. The value of the shares is subject to change based on the company’s performance and economic and political factors.

Bonds: Debt instruments issued by governments or corporations to raise funds. When you buy a bond, you lend the amount to the issuer at a "fixed interest" rate, and at the end of the term, the principal amount is returned to you.

Index funds: These funds track a specific index such as a common stock index, and they aim to achieve the same performance as this index. Index funds are a popular choice for beginners because they provide diversification and reduce the risks associated with selecting individual stocks.

Real estate: Investing in real estate means buying residential or commercial real estate for the purpose of renting or selling it later. Real estate is a popular investment for maintaining value over the long term.

Gold and other commodities: Commodities include gold, silver, oil, grains, and more. It can be purchased as an investment to take advantage of price changes over time (long term).

foreign currency: It is possible to buy and sell foreign currencies with the aim of making a profit from the change in exchange rates between currencies, and it is a common method of investment that some resort to, amid varying risks.. or investing in dollar stocks on the stock exchanges.

mutual funds: It allows a group of investors to combine their funds to purchase a variety of financial assets, which reduces risks and achieves diversification.

It is indicated here that the most appropriate assets differ for each individual according to the investment strategy, between active investment and passive investment, as you can choose either active investment where you analyze the market and choose assets based on your personal expectations, or passive investment where you invest in index funds or investment funds that follow market behavior .

essential factors

Hanan Ramses, a financial market expert, tells Sky News Arabia that there are many factors on which the appropriate assets for investment are determined for each individual, starting with determining financial capabilities, as well as the attitude towards risk tolerance, and the investment goal in terms of the desired return. There are short, medium and long term returns.

And she adds, “For example, if you are a person who prefers not to take risks, you can resort to investing in bonds and treasury bills, as well as if you want to get a close return so that you can invest in these bids.” But if you are a risk-taker, you can invest in other investment tools and options.

At the same time, she refers to a number of assets that are seen as a “store of value”, that is, an individual can save the value of his money in it, without waiting for a monthly or annual return, such as gold, and says: “Gold is an important aspect of investment, and it is considered a safe haven (..) It is also possible to invest in gold documents (similar to those recently made available by Egypt).

In the same context, she drew attention to “real estate” next to gold, among the most preferred options for the long-term investor, who has a high financial capacity, stressing that “real estate and gold are assets that do not generate a quick return, but they are a long-term investment, that is, they generate a broader profit upon liquidation.” “.

She also talks in the same context within the options, about “investing in currencies,” explaining that it is possible to invest through dollar stocks in the stock exchanges, which are considered a store of value for savings, on the basis that when the exchange market revives, these stocks find a wide scope for dealers and record capital increases, and thus achieve greater gains.

And the money market expert continues, saying: “Dealers wishing to invest in the medium and long term can also turn to diversified stocks, which we call semi-money, meaning that the individual can manage his investments by himself. issuance, but one of its drawbacks – especially for those with less financial solvency – is the high administrative expenses, given that they receive a commission for management.

Tips before investing in assets

Meanwhile, beginners have to learn the risks of each type of financial asset and the basic rules and strategies for successful portfolio management. Before investing, it is advised to speak to a professional financial advisor to get personal advice and guidance to determine the best plans based on your investment objectives and risk tolerance level. It is also advised to:

Learning and Research: Before embarking on any investment, it is imperative that you invest time in learning and research. Reading books and articles related to investment and financial analysis, looking at reliable online sources, and improving your financial knowledge will enable you to make smarter investment decisions.

Define investment goals: Define your investment goals clearly. Do you want to achieve a high return in the short term or do you plan to invest in the long term? Defining goals will help you choose the right assets and appropriate strategies.

Risk Management: You should be aware of the risks associated with each type of investment, and how to manage them. Use the principle “don’t invest what you can’t afford to lose”. Determine a reasonable percentage of the capital that you can risk in the investment.

Ramses does not recommend following the strategy of “do not put eggs in one basket” when starting for the first time to invest in the available assets, noting that at the beginning (for those with poor knowledge of financial markets or beginners) making their investment decisions in a way that suits their personalities and their ability to follow-up, understanding and knowledge, and when He acquires investment experience and knowledge, enters into other channels and new investment vessels.

It also advises, in the same context, not to invest all the financial surpluses, as it is always advised to start with a small part, and once you succeed in achieving a gain, you can proceed in parallel to that to another investment, and if you do not achieve gains, you can close the losses and go to another investment vessel.

Investing usually involves risks, and there is no completely safe way to invest. If you are unsure or feel unable to manage your investments on your own, consider speaking to a professional financial advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals and determine the best investment plans based on your financial situation and goals.