The use of “drops” is of concern to Rosfinmonitoring, service director Yuri Chikhanchin said in an interview with Izvestia. He noted: today we “litter” our personal data, transfer issued cards to other people, through which criminal operations can then be carried out.

Citizens are also attracted via the Internet, Chikhanchin added. For example, they offer to issue a card for a certain amount and then transfer it to the buyer or third parties. He said that Rosfinsmonitoring conducted a financial investigation into a criminal community associated with the large-scale production and sale of synthetic drugs in Russia (up to 500 kg per week). Droppers were also used there.

“Analysts from our service, together with law enforcement agencies, identified more than 200 bank cards and 1.6 thousand electronic wallets registered to third parties, which were used in a multi-level money laundering scheme,” he said.

According to the director of Rosfinmonitoring, the “drops” were brought to the bank in an organized manner to issue cards and then transfer them to members of the criminal group. The amount of drug money laundered, established by the investigation, exceeded 2.5 billion rubles.

Read more in Yuri Chikhanchin’s exclusive interview with Izvestia:

“The decision to regulate cryptocurrency needs to be made as soon as possible”