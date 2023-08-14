In 2020, a quarter of the world’s children under five suffered from growth retardation due to chronic malnutrition. Being shorter than what corresponds to a certain age as a result of nutritional problems, may cause irreversible physical and cognitive damage and increase the risk of dying from common infections.

To improve the lives of these children it is not necessary to produce more food. The current world production of cereals, about 2.8 billion tons, contains enough calories to feed between 11,000 and 14,000 million people, much more than the current world population. However, less than half Some of these nutrients end up feeding humans: the rest goes into animal fodder or is burned for fuel.

Too poor to affect grain prices on global markets, the chronically hungry are economically invisible. To prevent the devastating and long-lasting effects of malnutrition on health, we propose an innovative financing mechanism that attracts impact investors and ensures adequate nutrition for children who do not receive enough nutrients.

More information

In 2019, two World Bank economists, Emanuela Galasso and the late Adam Wagstaff, They came to the conclusion that child growth retardation reduces the economic productivity of adults, estimating a loss of income per capita between 5% and 7% in developing countries. And that number doesn’t reflect the millions of stunted children who die young. In addition, Galasso and Wagstaff conducted a cost-benefit analysis applying 10 nutritional interventions tested in 34 countries representing together 90% of the world’s children who are stunted. According to his estimates, the benefits would outweigh the costs by a ratio of at least five to one, and the annual rate of return would be 12%.

Given such positive results, investors could decide to purchase development impact bonds, focused on ending child stunting in low-income countries. The idea Behind this type of financial instrument, in which investors finance development programs and receive returns only if previously agreed results are achieved, is to generate financial returns accompanied by a positive and measurable social and environmental impact.

He Emergency Financing Mechanism for Pandemic Cases (MFEP) of the World Bank has attempted a similar goal, albeit to lend emergency funds to the poorest countries in the event of a pandemic. Investors bought insured bonds in 2017, with proceeds to be paid to developing countries to contain infectious disease outbreaks. The Bank closed this mechanism in April 2021, between critics for being too generous with investors and too strict and slow in paying governments. Anyway, one independent evaluation from the London School of Economics concluded that, “with the right reforms”, the MFEP had “great potential” to contain pandemics with early and effective responses.

While the high cost-benefit ratios of proven nutrition interventions make for an attractive rationale for developing impact bonds, a privately funded or public-private partnership model could avoid PFEF mistakes and overcome government and individual corruption. , cumbersome red tape and political instability.

Nutrition Interventions Bonds are an innovative financial vehicle that promises to put food on tables, prevent child stunting and deliver high returns to investors

The returns on investments in nutrition intervention bonds would be linked to the projected economic benefits of the programs. After all, their effectiveness should improve productivity and broaden the tax base in the participating country. For example, governments should contract with bond issuers to create and operate stunting prevention programs and then gradually increase payments to these issuers for their nutrition interventions as the expected economic benefits materialize.

Of the different possible models of bonds for child growth, most of these would be issued jointly by a parent entity in the developed world and its subsidiary in the home country. Together, they would design the program in consultation with the Government of the participating country and recognized experts in child nutrition, field interventions and data evaluation. After receiving the invested funds, the parent entity would channel them free of taxes to the subsidiary, to then implement the nutritional interventions together with the Government, which could involve purchasing from producers or local markets and delivery to pregnant women and children with nutrition problems. . Misuse could be reduced if food is provided, at least in part, outside the home through monitored child care programs.

Under the terms of the contract with the parent company and the subsidiary (which would be public), payments to the government would be in hard currency. Interest would be paid with an amortization fund until the Government begins to see results. It would also have the right to take over the program at any time, in exchange for prepaying the bonuses.

The simplest model would offer fixed payments of interest and principal, backed by fixed contractual payments. And investors with a higher risk appetite may prefer governments to reward larger-than-expected improvements in child nutrition and corresponding tax revenues with larger contractual payments, generating larger payments to bondholders. Of course, if the improvements are less than expected, the payments would be lower.

If this instrument is used, it would be important to design payment rights correctly and early. Since emerging markets have a long history of debt crises and since governments tend to pay development finance institutions (DFIs) first, investors will want these bonds to be on par in terms of payment entitlements.

Nutrition Intervention Bonds are an innovative financial vehicle that promises to put food on tables, prevent child stunting, and deliver high returns to investors. If properly structured, they can become powerful catalysts for economic growth and improve the quality of life of the world’s poorest.

Joel E Cohen is Professor of Populations at Rockefeller University and Columbia University and author of ‘How Many People Can the Earth Support?’ (How many people can the Earth support?) John E Rogers He is a senior counsel at the Clark Hill PLC law firm and specializes in international transactions. Translated from English by David Meléndez Tormen. Copyright: Project Syndicate2023.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO on Twitter, Facebook and instagramand subscribe here to our newsletter.