F.rugalists want to be financially independent at a young age and believe that happiness can be calculated. The average German would get quite dizzy with this calculation, because his savings rate is a measly ten percent. A small fortune cannot be amassed in this way. Frugalists strive for a quota of fifty percent and even more so that they can retire at forty or earlier if possible in order to do only what they want and what they enjoy – traveling, writing books, blogging about frugalism, for example . To achieve this ambitious goal, anyone who has not inherited and is already leading a relaxed life as a private citizen has to grit his teeth, control his consumption impulses, save hard, know special offers, invest money in stocks and funds and hope that the prices will not get you let down. In short: you have to lead a pretty fun-free life.

Without an above-average income, one can bury the frugalist dream right away. A caregiver in a metropolitan area who hardly knows how to make ends meet and who has been driven to the frayed outskirts of the city by rising rents is more likely to dream of a shorter commute than to optimize her savings rate or to wonder whether the money for a chai latte is not an unnecessary expense.