A.In order to flee from zero and negative interest rates, many German savers are lured by investments with better interest rates on internet platforms such as Weltsparen.de. Investors who took advantage of the Bremer Greensill Bank’s offers could now face uncomfortable times. With unusually high-interest overnight and fixed-term deposits, the bank had recently multiplied its balance sheet total within a few years.

At the end of 2019, according to an analysis by the Scope rating agency, deposits totaling 3.2 billion euros were on the books. A good 1 billion euros of this will come from German private investors, the rest from institutional investors. The money was mainly used to fund and secure the investments of the British-Australian financial group Greensill Capital.

But that is now in a threatening imbalance. Greensill Capital is based in London, the parent company in Australia. According to media reports, Greensill applied for bankruptcy protection there on Tuesday. Bremer Bank, which operated as Nordfinanz Bank until the takeover in 2014, could also run into financial difficulties.

In the worst case, the banking supervisory authority Bafin would have to impose a moratorium on them and declare them to be a compensation case. Then the statutory German deposit insurance would step in and customers would repay up to 100,000 euros. In addition, Greensill belongs to the deposit insurance of private German banks, through which every customer would be entitled to a refund of a maximum of almost 75 million euros. The Bafin and the banking association, to which the deposit insurance belongs, did not want to comment on the case on Tuesday.

Greensill is meanwhile heading for an emergency sale. The company is in exclusive negotiations with a “global financial institution” and the goal of coming to an agreement in the course of the coming weeks, as Greensill announced. The transaction is expected to include large parts of the business and assets under management. A significant number of jobs are likely to be retained. On Monday, the “Wall Street Journal” reported that the financial investor Apollo Global Management was in negotiations with Greensill to take over its operations.

Crisis of confidence intensifies

The crisis of confidence in Greensill was initially exacerbated by the fact that the Swiss bank Credit Suisse had frozen funds of over $ 10 billion that were linked to Greensill. The Swiss justified this with “considerable uncertainty” about the intrinsic value. On Tuesday, the already ailing Swiss investment firm GAM announced that it would liquidate the Greensill Supply Chain Finance Fund, which it operates together with the finance company.

Because of the “recent market developments and the resulting media coverage” she closed the fund for subscriptions and redemptions, it said. According to GAM, ten professional investors have invested a total of $ 842 million in the fund.

Founded ten years ago by Australian Lex Greensill, the company offers supplier financing. It takes on open invoices and sells them on as securitisations, including to Credit Suisse funds. The 44-year-old Lex Greensill, who grew up on an Australian sugar cane farm, presented himself with the business model as an assistant to small companies to large corporations and thus became a billionaire himself.

In the Corona crisis, Greensill Capital suffered major loan defaults. Japanese investor Softbank is said to have largely written off its $ 1.5 billion investment. In Australia, Greensill has now applied for special bankruptcy protection to organize a restructuring and rescue of the company. Greensill is in talks with Apollo Global Management, a private equity firm that is taking over troubled corporate assets.

Bafin already had Bank in mind

The Bremer Greensill Bank was recently in the focus of the Bafin. According to a report in the Financial Times, the supervisors are said to have urged the bank to reduce its loans to the companies of Sanjeev Gupta and his family. According to data from Bloomberg, the bank’s loans to Gupta and his entourage totaled 1.5 billion euros, which would be a sizeable portion of total assets. Gupta’s company Liberty Steel recently failed with the takeover of the steel division of Thyssen-Krupp.