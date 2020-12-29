Economic Horoscope 2021 By estimating, it is known that the Guru will come out of Capricorn this year. The position of many other planets will also change from time to time. Shani Maharaj will live in his own zodiac sign Capricorn this year as well. In this case, let us know how the year 2021 will be for you in terms of money and career. From astrologer Nandita Pandey….

Be realistic in economic matters in 2021 having Aries: This year, you will see a lot of changes in your field of work and changes in your working style are also expected. There will be better results in health and the advice of a knowledgeable doctor will open new avenues for your health. You will achieve special success through trips made this year. Maybe you will feel like traveling to new places. Time will be emotionally challenging in a love affair. Child related stress may also increase this year. Being realistic in financial matters will bring decisions in your favor and will make a coincidence of money growth. Differences in the family will keep increasing this year. The latter half of the year will bring you auspicious coincidence.