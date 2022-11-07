Olga Daineko, an expert at the Center for Financial Literacy NIFI of the Ministry of Finance of Russia, told how to save money and meet the budget.

In conversation with the agency “Prime” on Monday, November 7, the specialist noted that Russians often face the appearance of a “hole” in the budget. She explained that the “leakage of money from the pocket” is due to the lack of budget planning. This includes participation in promotions and sales, and spontaneous purchases, and the purchase of unnecessary goods. As a result, we have to go into “austerity mode”.

In order to save money, Daineko advised to reduce the number of small purchases, such as coffee. You can keep a list of expenses in a mobile application or on a computer. It is also worth making a list of the necessary goods before going to the store. It will also help you avoid unnecessary purchases.

The saved funds can be used to pay off debts, investments, and form a financial cushion for force majeure circumstances, the TV channel notes. “360”.

After optimizing the budget, noted Daineko, you can start saving. The expert urged to find the most comfortable method, for example, “rule 365”, “four envelopes”, “six jugs”. You can also transfer some fixed part of income to the savings account at the beginning of the month. Daineko stressed that the main thing in this matter is discipline. Savings should become as much a permanent item in the budget as spending.

In conclusion, the expert advised to form a reserve fund in case of force majeure – a financial safety cushion in the amount of 6-12 monthly incomes.

On October 31, Vitaly Manzhos, senior risk manager at Algo Capital, said that one of the easiest and most effective ways to save money is to regularly set aside fixed amounts. According to Manzhos, by simply saving 10-30% of your monthly income, you can save up quite a significant amount in a few months.

In September, Alexei Moiseev, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation, gave advice to Russians on how to save their savings. According to him, it is worth saving money in the national currency or the currency of friendly states. If it is inconvenient or impossible, then you can buy imported goods in advance, the TV channel notes. “Star”.

In September, analyst Oleg Syrovatkin called savings in dollars and euros dangerous. According to him, it threatens with losses. The expert explained that the rates on bank deposits in dollars and euros are low, you often have to pay commissions for storage on accounts, and currency transfers are difficult, writes NSN.

Syrovatkin added that the current course of the country is aimed at devaluing the economy, and it is unprofitable and risky to have the currencies of unfriendly states, notes “Federal News Agency”.

In August, financial consultant Alena Nikitina told Pravda.RuHow to save money and save money the right way. According to her, the main thing is that there are no loans, and expenses exceed income. In addition, Nikitina noted, it is important to set short-term and long-term goals with clearly defined amounts.