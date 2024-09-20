EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section for free for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Currently, financial education levels in Latin America and the Caribbean are low. According to the results of the surveys, CAF financial capabilities surveys conducted in seven countries in the region, less than half of the population knows basic financial concepts such as simple and compound interest rates, the value of money over time and the relationship between risk and profitability.

Financial education is one of the most effective tools to close financial knowledge gaps and improve financial habits. recent evidence shows that financial knowledge acquired in school has immediate effects on students’ behavior that are reflected in lasting effects on credit behavior during adulthood.

Virtually all governments in Latin America and the Caribbean that have developed a financial inclusion strategy have included financial education as a key component. However, the challenge remains in reaching vulnerable adult populations with programs that are capable of guaranteeing assistance and having significant impacts.

A study Recent research in Peru shows that financial education programs can generate significant benefits beyond the classroom, especially in vulnerable households. When children learn about personal finance at school, they often take this knowledge home, sharing what they have learned with their families. These potential positive externalities suggest that financial education delivered at school not only benefits students, but can also have a positive impact on the adults around them.

The study, Winner of the MAIA award in the category of best academic projectdraws on data from the experimental impact evaluation of a financial education pilot in public secondary schools in Peru. The pilot, implemented during the 2016 school year, included nearly 20,000 secondary school students from 300 schools in six regions of the country. While parents were not the target population of the intervention, more than 10,000 guardians of the children in the experimental sample were tracked in the database of the private credit bureau Equifax. The records provide information on each individual’s access to credit and delinquency more than three years after the start of the pilot.

When measuring the average effect of financial education lessons on parents, limited indirect effects are found. However, intergenerational indirect effects from children to parents are particularly large among the most vulnerable households. Among mothers or fathers of low socioeconomic status, personal finance lessons received by their children have significant effects on their behavior, including a 26% reduction in their likelihood of default, a 5% increase in their credit score, and a 40% increase in debt levels.

These effects spillover Positive financial behavior assessments help close existing gaps, as parents from lower socioeconomic segments often have little access to formal financial education and face significant challenges in managing their finances. By indirectly receiving financial education through their children, these parents can begin to adopt healthier financial practices. This new knowledge not only helps improve household financial stability, but can also reduce financial stress, a key factor affecting the quality of life of many families in the region.

In line with Previous studies Regarding daughters’ role in parents’ health, mothers and fathers are more receptive to girls regarding personal finance advice. Financial education lessons have stronger indirect effects among daughters’ tutors, who show a significant 6.7% increase in their credit score and a 28% decrease in the size of their non-performing loan portfolio. The effects spillover Among the guardians of boys, they are mostly moderate.

The debate over the cost-effectiveness of financial education focuses on whether the long-term benefits of these programs justify the initial investment. By demonstrating that the positive effects are not limited to students, but also reach their parents, the idea that these programs can generate a significant social return is reinforced.

Furthermore, since the most vulnerable parents benefit the most from these positive externalities, financial education has the potential to reduce inequality in the region. By improving the financial skills of parents, greater economic stability is promoted in households, which in turn can have positive effects on the education and well-being of their own children.