SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Santander Brasil SA said on Thursday that its chief financial and investor relations officer, Angel Santodomingo, will step down to take a position at Spanish group Santander.

The Brazilian bank said in a material fact that it appointed Gustavo Alejo Viviani to replace him, an executive who has been at the institution for 23 years and was financial director of the retail area.

Santodomingo will resign on March 20 and will take over as head of strategy at Grupo Santander.

(By Andre Romani)

The post CFO will leave Santander Brasil and Gustavo Alejo is appointed to the post appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Financial #director #leave #Santander #Brasil #Gustavo #Alejo #appointed #position #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO