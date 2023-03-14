The bankruptcies of the Californian Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), focused on financing startups and whose failure is the biggest of a financial institution in the United States since 2008, and of the New York Signature Bank brought turbulence to the markets, and American and Union authorities European Union were quick to deny a crisis and claim that the banking system in these two locations is safe.

A People’s Gazette summarizes the essential points about all that is known about this subject so far:

What happened?

SVB announced last Wednesday (8) that it was seeking a capital increase to try to deal with financial difficulties that led it to sell investments worth around US$ 21 billion, with a loss of around US$ 1, 8 billion.

That announcement sent many customers into a rush to withdraw their funds, and regulators had to close the bank on Friday (10) due to lack of liquidity. The institution’s stock price fell, which, in turn, affected the banking sector in the United States and other countries.

Signature Bank, a financial institution based in the state of New York focused on real estate loans that recently also started providing services in the cryptocurrency industry, was closed by state authorities on Sunday (12), following the collapse of SVB.

The Treasury Department, the Federal Reserve (Fed, US central bank) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) announced on Sunday that customers would have access from this Monday (13) to all money deposited in the SVB and promised a similar plan for Signature Bank.

Repercussion in the market

According to information from the Reuters agency, the main banks in the United States lost more than US$ 70 billion in market value on Monday, which brought their total loss over the last three days to around US$ 170 billion.

The bankruptcy of the SVB caused falls in the quotations of the largest European banks in the first hours of trading, despite the intervention of the government of the United States and the Fed to guarantee the deposits, dragging down the indices of the main exchanges in Europe.

The European banking index STOXX closed down 5.7%. Reuters highlighted falls in shares in Germany’s Commerzbank, 12.7%, and Credit Suisse, 9.6%.

political repercussions

US President Joe Biden tried to reassure American account holders on Monday, claiming that the country’s banking system “is safe” and ensuring that customers of SVB and Signature Bank banks will receive their deposits.

“Americans can trust that the banking system is safe (…). In my administration, nothing and no one is above the law,” she added.

Biden said the managers of the two banks “will be fired” and emphasized, as regulators had said the day before, that shareholders will not be protected.

“If the FDIC takes over the bank, the people who run it should no longer work there (…). Investors will not be protected. They knowingly took a risk, and when the risk fails, investors lose their money. This is how capitalism works,” he declared.

The American president’s speech was aimed at dispelling the ghosts of the 2008 financial crisis.

“We must reduce the risk of this happening again”, he emphasized, arguing that, in the government of Barack Obama (2009-2017), in which he was vice president, “tough demands” were made on the banking sector that ended up being withdrawn in the following administration of Donald Trump (2017-2021). As a result, he said he will ask Congress and regulators to tighten the rules.

“The bottom line is this: our banking system is secure. Your deposits are safe. We will do what we have to do,” added Biden, making it clear that the money to cover losses at the SVB and Signature Bank will come from fees that banks pay to the FDIC.

The European Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, ruled out on Monday that the bankruptcy of SVB in the United States has a “real risk of contagion” on banks in Europe, although he stressed that the European Commission is “monitoring” events in “close” contact with the European Central Bank.

“I don’t think there is a real risk of contagion at the moment for Europe,” said the former Italian prime minister in statements to the press before attending a meeting of eurozone finance ministers.

Asked about the drops in the prices of banks on the main European stock exchanges, the Commissioner for the Economy declared that “an impact on the remuneration of banks was foreseeable”, but, he stressed, “that is one thing and analyzing a risk of real contagion is something different” .