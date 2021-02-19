Financial crimes Seven years in prison for financial crimes by construction companies – more than four million without taxes and other statutory fees

According to the law, fraud very distorted healthy competition in the market.

Ison The main perpetrators of the financial crime case were sentenced on Friday to years of imprisonment in the Länsi-Uusimaa District Court. According to the Central Criminal Police, which conducted the investigation, the case is one of the largest twists in the gray economy in Finland for a decade.

The charges concerned the activities of two construction companies operating in the Helsinki metropolitan area, Denetum and Mexan Koillinen, in 2013–2015. According to the district court, a mutual arrangement had been agreed between the companies to avoid taxes and occupational pension contributions, in which the black salaries of Denetum’s employees were paid in excess of EUR 6 million through Mexan Koillinen.

In addition, Denetum declared ineligible purchases as VAT deductions.

According to the district court, Denetum avoided taxes and employer contributions of approximately EUR 2.7 million and employment pension insurance contributions of almost EUR 600,000. Mexan Koillinen avoided statutory payments of more than 300,000 euros, the district court found.

The proceeds of tax avoidance were directed to those who exercised control over the companies. According to the law, the main defendants did not inform the taxpayer of the financial benefits they received from the companies. The accounting of both companies was also completely neglected.

In total, more than four million euros in statutory payments were avoided, the court said.

According to the district court, the gross tax fraud committed at Denetum was long-lasting, planned and exceptionally reprehensible.

“In addition to the fact that the conduct has been found to have caused injury to the State, it has been found to have a very detrimental effect on healthy competition in the market. For some of the employees, the taxes not reported by the employer had come as a surprise at a time when the Tax Administration had imposed tax penalties on the employees for their salaries, ”the court said.

The longest received the verdict Mikko Antero Vaihia, 48, which by law exercised supreme control over both companies. He was banned from doing business at the time the crimes were committed.

The stages were convicted of several serious tax frauds, serious accounting offenses, serious earnings-related pension insurance premium frauds and violations of the business ban to a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

Also exercised control over Denetum Kristjan Ritson, 41, received a sentence of six years and two months. In the northeast of Mexico, exercised control Samir Eshroukh-Maharzah, 39, was sentenced to three years and 11 months and Jarkko Aleksi Vaihia, 50, three years and four months sentence. The main defendants were also sentenced to long business bans.

In the case, damages totaling millions of euros were ordered to be paid to the Tax Administration.

Other defendants were sentenced to significantly lesser sentences.