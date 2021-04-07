Financial crimes American actor accused of $ 690 million scam, obtained investments through fake film contracts

Actor Zachary Horwitch raised hundreds of millions in investments by falsely claiming to have contracts with both Netflix and HBO.

The United States the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accuses U.S. actor of the Ponzi scam, saying he had contracts to sell films to Netflix and HBO.

A Ponzi scam refers to a fraud that raises capital for an imaginary or existing investment and promises quick and high returns on the investments.

An actor using the artist name Zach Avery Zachary Horwitch claimed to raise money to buy film rights in order to resell them to Netflix and HBO.

According to the SEC, Horwitch or his company 1inMM Capital did not in fact have any business relationship with either company. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the scam began as early as 2015 and Horwitch managed to raise more than $ 690 million in investments for its fake project.

SEC Horwitch had provided investors with fictitious agreements and e – mails about the agreements with Netflix and HBO.

According to the SEC’s lawsuit, Horwitch promised investors substantial returns and paid old investors the sums invested by new investors, allowing the Ponzi scam to continue. In addition, the actor used the investments for his own needs: with the money, he bought a house that cost six million dollars, hired a celebrity-designed interior designer, and traveled several times to Las Vegas, the SEC said in a statement.

The SEC has frozen Horwitch’s remaining funds. In addition, the U.S. Department of Justice said Horwitch was arrested by the FBI on Tuesday. He will be heard in court on 19 April.