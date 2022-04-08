Financial crime Tennis star hides Wimbledon’s trophy from creditors – and other assets worth millions

Former tennis player Boris Becker was found guilty of several financial crimes.

8.4. 18:07 | Updated 8.4. 18:49

London

A Londoner Southwark’s criminal court found former Wimbledon tennis winner Boris Becker guilty of four financial crimes.

The crimes are related to the 2017 bankruptcy of German Becker. Guardian magazine According to Becker, the bankruptcy was linked to an outstanding loan of approximately EUR 3.6 million to finance the purchase of a home in Mallorca.

According to the court, Becker, 54, hid his assets worth millions of euros in order to avoid paying his debts. Among other things, two winning trophies for the Wimbledon tennis tournament were hidden.

The court also found Becker guilty of concealing his debts and failing to disclose his properties.

Becker has lived in the UK since 2012. The court will pronounce Becker’s verdict at the end of April.