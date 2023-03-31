The financial cost of the public sector was 150 thousand 95 million pesos in the first two months of the year, which reflected a real annual increase of 47.4 percent due to high interest rates, reported the Secretariat of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP).

The amount was 8 thousand 550 million pesos higher than the 141 thousand 544 million pesos estimated for said period in the Federation Expenditure Budget (PEF) 2023.

As a result of a higher financial cost of the debt, mainly, the non-programmable expenditure of the public sector was 391 billion pesos15.6 percent higher in real terms compared to the same period last year, according to the Monthly Report on Public Finances.

Besides, the total income of the public sector amounted to one trillion 109 billion pesos, a real annual increase of 4.4 percent. However, the figure was 90 thousand 605 million pesos lower than what was contemplated.

In the interior, tax revenues were 741 thousand 484 million pesos in January-February, 4.2 percent higher in real terms than those reported in the same period of 2022, but they were 31 thousand 688 million pesos less than expected.

Within tax revenues, those obtained from the collection of Income Tax (ISR) reported the best performance with a total of 437 thousand 392 million pesos, a real annual increase of 8.2 percent.

In contrast, those collected from the collection of the Special Tax on Production and Services (IEPS) totaled 63 thousand 220 million pesos, 3.2 percent less than what was obtained in the first two months of 2022.

While the resources for the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) totaled 211 thousand 149 million pesos, a figure 0.1 percent lower than what was obtained a year ago and 45 thousand 408 million pesos below what was programmed.

Likewise, total public sector spending was one trillion 211 billion pesos, a real annual drop of 3.5 percent and 204 thousand 896 million pesos less than the programmed amount.