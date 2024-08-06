Many people resort to “financial associations” or what is called “participatory savings”, which depends on collecting a monthly amount from several people, so that each participant receives the total amount collected in the month, according to an agreed-upon monthly payment system, in order to solve their financial crises away from bank loans and their interest. Meanwhile, bankers have warned of the risks of these associations, due to the lack of guarantees to recover the money paid and their reliance on personal trust. Abu Dhabi courts recently considered cases filed by participants in “financial associations” who did not receive their money on the due date.

In detail, citizens and residents, Mohammed Ismail, Saud Mohammed, Mona Fadl, Aida Abdel Tawab, and Amal Ali, confirmed their habit of participating in “financial associations” whether within their families or with colleagues at work, in order to pay specific obligations and avoid loans that entail financial interest, noting that determining the due date is often arranged based on the needs of each participant. Some set their due date at the beginning of the school year to pay their children’s tuition fees, while others prefer it to coincide with their travel date on annual vacation or the date of paying the annual rent, while participants who aim to save prefer to receive the money at the end.

They pointed out that the basis of these associations is trust and credibility, especially since problems occur in some associations, most of which are associations that take place in workplaces or between friends of different nationalities, as a result of one of the participants in the association being exposed to circumstances such as losing a job or sudden travel and not returning again, noting that the person who withdraws has received all the money and still has to pay the installments, which causes harm to the rest of the participants who have not received their money, and in this case the person responsible for organizing the association is obligated to pay on his behalf, and this often results in problems and cases.

Meanwhile, Hoda Magdy, an employee and official responsible for organizing the “Monthly Assembly,” explained that she has been organizing a monthly assembly for more than 10 years, noting that she sets controls for participation in the assembly, which include that all participants must be employees in the place, and their number must not be less than 10 people, and not more than 12 people, with a subscription fee per person ranging between 3,000 and 5,000 dirhams per month, and all members deposit the monthly subscription in her bank account, to ensure financial transactions.

She stated that she agrees with all the participants to create a WhatsApp group for the association members, in which she explains the name of the person responsible for organizing the association and her role, the names of the participants, the value of the subscription, the total amount to be received, and the order of the roles for receiving the money. Each participant also sends a message to the group stating his approval of the subscription, the value of the installment, and the date of receipt of the association’s money, while leaving a picture of his ID and the account number through which he will transfer the installments and receive the money as well, so that there is material evidence in the event that any of the participants breaches his obligations, including the association’s organizer.

Risks

In contrast, bankers Ahmed Ibrahim, Mona Adel, and Reem Al Balushi confirmed that “financial associations” are an informal means of financing and saving, and provide cash liquidity to the participant without interest, but they involve many risks, most notably the safety of the person responsible for them, the regularity of the members in paying their obligations, and the withdrawal of some of them in the middle of the term, in addition to the disputes over the arrangement of who will receive the total amount each month.

They pointed out that the many problems resulting from these associations have prompted many to pay subscriptions through bank accounts and receive the money in the same way so that there is proof of payment and collection, while others resort to concluding commitment contracts between the association organizer and the participants, to ensure that no party evades payment at any stage, indicating that these contracts are considered a violation because the collection of funds is done outside the banking scope.

Issues

Abu Dhabi courts have recently witnessed cases filed by citizens and residents who participated in financial associations and did not receive their money on the agreed-upon due date. One of these cases was a lawsuit filed by a woman against another woman, in which she demanded that the defendant pay her AED 40,000 in addition to AED 5,000 in compensation for material damages, noting that she transferred the amount claimed to the defendant as a membership in an association, and after the due date came, she did not pay it to her or return it to her. She attached receipts for transferring money and pictures of conversations via WhatsApp as evidence of her lawsuit. The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court ruled that a woman must pay another woman AED 42,000 in installments for an “association” that she had collected from her and did not return on the agreed-upon date.

In a third case, two young men joined a society with a colleague of theirs for a value of 5,000 dirhams per month for each participant and paid the subscription for 11 months. When the first was due, the society organizer evaded payment, claiming that he was experiencing financial difficulties. He offered to return the amount in monthly installments of 2,000 dirhams, while the court ruled to oblige him to return the amount. The same court also ruled in a fourth case, obligating a woman who runs a monthly society to return 80,000 dirhams to one of the society’s participants, who transferred the monthly installment from her account to the defendant’s account until the total transferred amounts reached 80,000 dirhams. However, the defendant, without reason, stopped the society, claiming that the participants did not transfer the subscription amount, and pledged to return the amount paid by the plaintiff, but did not fulfill her pledge.

In another case, the Abu Dhabi Court ordered a woman to return a Dh50,000 “society” membership fee after she received Dh79,000 from another woman as a “society” membership fee. On the due date, she returned only Dh29,000 of the amount and turned off her phone. The Al Ain Court also convicted a woman of squandering money after she organized a financial association and received Dh5,000 from each participant in exchange for a “society” membership fee, on the condition that each participant in the “society” would receive Dh30,000 for a period of six months, but she did not return the money.

Dishonesty

Lawyer Mohammed Issa confirmed that the association official who seizes members’ money or refuses to hand it over is considered a betrayer of trust, and the money in his possession is considered incomplete, because he has refused to pay and seized other people’s money, and he will be tried on charges of breach of trust and seizing other people’s money. If there is witness testimony or a document proving the rights of the victims, this supports the legal position of the injured party.

• Bankers warn that these associations lack guarantees for refunding subscriptions.