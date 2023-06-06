Acting Governor of the Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo said that he had prepared a decree on providing financial support to all victims of the destruction at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. He announced this on June 6 on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24”.

According to him, the decree will affect the victims in various areas.

“I have prepared a decree according to which we will definitely provide financial support to everyone who has suffered, who has suffered material values, housing, crops, businesses,” he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said that Russia would convene a meeting of the organization’s Security Council in connection with the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. The diplomat denied allegations of Russia’s involvement in the situation, noting that they are contrary to common sense.

The breakthrough of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station occurred on the night of Tuesday, which led to an uncontrolled discharge of water. As a result, dozens of settlements, including Kherson and New Kakhovka, were almost completely flooded. The station was almost completely submerged.

According to the Russian Federation, the shelling of the hydroelectric power station was carried out by Ukraine from the Alder multiple launch rocket system.

Kakhovskaya HPP is the sixth and lowest station on the Dnieper. It closes the Dnieper cascade and is part of the unified energy system of Ukraine. The station provided unloading of energy peaks in the system. The waters of the Kakhovka reservoir fed the arid regions of the Kherson region and the Crimean peninsula.