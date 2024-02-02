Considering jewelry as an investment is very doubtful, because they cannot be easily sold without large discounts, Vadim Zanozdrin, a financial analyst at the Finmir marketplace, told Izvestia on January 31.

“Over the past 10 years, gold has risen in price by approximately 70%. Investing in this metal can be a good strategy for diversifying your investment portfolio. Unlike gold, considering jewelry as an investment is highly questionable. For one simple reason: it is impossible to sell jewelry easily and without large discounts on it, unless, of course, you work in this area and know all the possible options where you can buy very interesting products and where you can then sell them,” the expert explained .

He clarified that pawn shops, as a rule, accept products by gram, and not by intrinsic value, and do not consider the artistic or historical value of the product. At the same time, you can sell interesting jewelry that is of some interest through auctions for private collections or museums, but this is more of a business than an investment, the analyst added.

“You can invest part of your funds in jewelry, but only for your own use and for inheritance. Resale is unlikely to be easy and with the result you expected, even if gold prices rise significantly,” Zanozdrin emphasized.

He also noted that another risk when buying jewelry is the quality of the product and the place where a person buys such a product, since it is possible to buy something that is not what was planned. The expert recommended purchasing jewelry from a manufacturer or distributor to reduce commissions and the likelihood of counterfeiting.

Earlier, on January 18, it was reported that the most popular piece of jewelry among Russians is earrings. As follows from the results of the “585*Golden” study, this jewelry accounts for 24–27% of all purchases. Earrings made of precious metals are popular among all age groups of buyers. At the same time, rings and bracelets are also popular among young people – 18-24 years old, and in other age groups there is a demand for chains and pendants.