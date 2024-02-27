For the first time since December 2, 2021, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) exceeded $56 thousand. BitRiver financial analyst Vladislav Antonov told Izvestia on February 27 that the growth of the rate was also influenced by significant purchases from institutional investors, optimistic sentiment in the market and expectations of further increase prices on the eve of halving – halving the production of miners.

“On Monday, short positions on BTC for $97.6 million were liquidated, on Tuesday – for $63.98 million. Across the entire market, $280 million were closed. The upward trend remains strong, so short positions are doomed to failure,” the expert said.

The analyst clarified that significant purchases from institutional investors are helping Bitcoin strengthen. According to him, on-chain analytics data show that large Bitcoin holders are actively accumulating ETFs.

In addition, the growth of the BTC rate was influenced by record trading volumes of spot Bitcoin ETFs, as well as optimistic sentiment in the market and expectations of further price growth in anticipation of the Bitcoin halving in 2024, Antonov explained.

“[Сказывается на укреплении биткоина] forced closing of short positions (liquidation), whose traders were betting on a price fall. Over the past hours, more than $161 million of shorts in BTC alone have been liquidated,” the expert added.

The analyst noted that on February 27, at trading in Asia, Bitcoin cost $56,255 against a maximum of $57,073.

“According to calculations, an increase to $61,500 was expected by May 2024, but since demand is high and there are fewer and fewer people willing to sell, without rollbacks the price could reach $63,500 by March 17. The price is growing very quickly, which increases the risk of a market collapse after halving against the backdrop of profit-taking on longs. From January 2023 to February 27, 2024, the price increased by 240%. After all, the goal of the funds is to show profits to their clients, so fixing will happen in any case, but it is unknown when demand will decrease,” concluded Antonov.

Earlier, on January 10, it became known that Bitcoin showed the highest profitability for 12 months of 2023, which exceeded 170%. This was stated in the results of a study by the analytical service of the audit and consulting network FinExpertiza. With a passive investment strategy, 100 thousand rubles invested in cryptocurrency could generate an income of 176.4 thousand rubles after paying income tax.