Various factors influence the decline in the cost of June futures for Brent crude oil. As Vladislav Antonov, a financial analyst at BitRiver, told Izvestia on April 19, among them: consideration by bidders of the possibility of returning oil supplies from Kurdistan to the world market, as well as strengthening the position of the US dollar. According to the expert, by the end of this month, Brent oil can be traded within $82-87.

“The day before, the news background for the oil market turned out to be mixed, but investors managed to take into account the positive part of it in prices. It’s time for the negative part. First of all, bidders pay attention to the possibility of returning oil supplies from Kurdistan to the world market. The agreement on the resumption of exports was signed between Iraq and Kurdistan on April 4, but the parties have not yet reached the technical conditions. It is possible that about 0.4 million barrels per day (b / d) of raw material supply will return to the market. This moment puts pressure on oil prices,” Antonov said.

Also, according to him, there is a local strengthening of the US dollar. A strong US currency makes the acquisition of commodity assets less attractive to investors, he said.

“Until the end of April, Brent oil can be traded within $82–87. There is a possibility that after falling to the local technical target of $83, oil will return to growth to $87.5, from where the previous target of $90 will be quite achievable,” Antonov concluded.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that, according to the London-based ICE exchange, the price of futures for Brent crude oil for delivery in June 2023 fell below $83 per barrel for the first time since March. By 17:41 Moscow time, the price reached the level of $83.29.

In early April, Vygon Consulting consultant Ivan Timonin told Izvestia that by the end of 2023, oil demand could grow by 1.5 million barrels per day (b / d) compared to 2022, primarily due to China and developing countries. At the same time, production, taking into account the decision of some OPEC+ countries to reduce, will increase significantly less – by about 500,000 bpd. The expert explained that as a result, a small deficit may form in the world oil market, which, in turn, creates prerequisites for rising prices. Timonin predicted that during 2023 Brent quotes could exceed $100.