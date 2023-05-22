EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The ceremonial three-panel huipil woven in red and white stands out among a sea of ​​blue and black costumes. Its detailed warp portrays the natural wealth of the National Valley of Oaxaca. But the tunic, its slip and the traditional necklaces that complement it, not only represent the Mexican cultural heritage. It is also an asset: a priced product and the result of a value chain that begins with a backstrap loom and ends with global consumers.

“This huipil costs 14,000 pesos (about 800 dollars),” explains Leticia Mendoza, representative of Casa de Artesanías, an association that brings together some 500 artisans from different Mexican areas, pointing out the intricate embroidery of flowers and birds, in an inclusion forum finance in a luxurious hotel in Mexico City.

“It is the price for the partner’s time, sitting for so many hours making unique pieces. This job took the master craftsman almost nine months. From there, until someone arrives and wants to buy it, it hangs in the store for one or two months. But the compañera needs money to be making blouses, skirts. Produce and eat”, adds Mendoza. As she explains, the artisans formed the association to formalize the production of its members, in order to access public and private credits.

The reality of the Oaxacan artisan teachers exposes the needs of millions of women entrepreneurs, from Mexico and Latin America, who little by little approach the offer of banks and fintechs, companies that use technology to provide financial services. But although in recent years the penetration of savings, loan and investment instruments has gained ground, the inclusion gap in the region remains high. And if analyzed according to gender, women represent the largest group of people underserved by institutions.

It is a situation that generates a cycle that feeds itself: the lack of financial inclusion weakens economic inclusion, and vice versa, which increases the social vulnerability of women. To try to bridge the gap, a growing number of financial actors (international organizations, banks and founders of startups) highlight the need to create services with an added gender perspective.

In Mexico, between 2018 and 2021 the gender gap in holding formal savings accounts grew to 13.8 percentage points, standing at 56.4% for men and 42.6% for women. according to the latest National Survey of Financial Inclusion (ENIF).

In a global context, studies indicate that women are more prone to poverty, given a combination of social and economic factors, among which are lack of knowledge of financial management, lower labor participation and lower salaries.

One of the factors that affects this gap is supply: the range of existing products is not gender-sensitive, or on the contrary, it punishes women with higher prices. For example, although the average cost of medical claims for women is 35% lower, the price of the premium they pay is, paradoxically, 42% higher, according to figures from the National Insurance and Bonds Commission (CNSF) in Mexico. This is because women are more likely to use their policies in case of pregnancy and because they care more about the general well-being of their families, so they share their coverage.

The recommendation: services for women

International organizations ranging from CAF-development bank of Latin America even the International Labor Organization (ILO) recommend modeling services with the target audience in mind: be it insurance with special coverage plans for breast cancer or gynecological diseases or financing for capital expenditures for female entrepreneurs, an area where the gap is remarkable.

The numbers resonate. It is estimated that half of the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Latin America are owned by women. However, according to the World Bank70% of funding requests made by female entrepreneurs in developing countries are rejected.

Kueski is a fintech mexicana that mines alternative transactional and behavioral data to define the risk profile of its credit applicants. Using an algorithm that is refined with machine learning, a discipline of Artificial Intelligence (AI), identify patterns and make predictions. In an interview with América Futura, Regina Romero, a Kueski executive, says that 40% of her clients are users who had no previous experience with a financial institution and 60% are women, especially entrepreneurs and micro-entrepreneurs.

“What we wanted was inclusion, without seeing much of the genre. But as we progressed, we began to see this behavior where many women sought loans with us. That’s not how it works with banks, which have a greater number of male account holders,” Moreno explains.

Buy now, pay later

“Somehow, we started without looking for it and when we saw the signs, we developed it with intention”, adds the executive. In this way, they model a large part of their actions with women at the center of the strategy. For example, your product buy now, pay later (buy now, pay later), which is a type of digital immediate credit displayed on e-commerce pages, has a greater deployment in online cosmetics sellers, where they have identified that their clients buy to later resell.

“There is a great opportunity for women to become economically independent, to be efficient in their personal lives and in their jobs; and that they can earn money to avoid exposure to violence that many people experience because they cannot get out of economic dependency ”, she settles.

Moreno explains that, despite the fact that the company has a social mission, all decisions are made based on numbers. Thus, the underlying reason for its market orientation is clear. The machine learning bot confirmed a widespread industry premise: women are better credit payors and tend to have more faithful financial relationships with their institutions. “The overdue portfolio is extremely healthy and the recurrence is very high.”

Investments with a gender orientation

A step beyond inclusion is found in financial freedom, a concept based on owning investments that allow you to live economically comfortably. As in the rest of the ecosystem, the incidence of women in this area is proportionally uneven.

With that idea in mind, Patricia Florencia and Andrea de la Garza created Pilou, a wealthtech —digital investment platform— with an emphasis on attracting and serving women who want to manage investments in the capital market, but with controlled risk. Both met when they managed the investment assets of the Mexican 1% in a European investment bank, and from their position, they clearly identified that the economic decisions of households usually fall on men, regardless of economic stratum.

“We are concerned to hear so many women saying ‘I’m not a financier’, ‘I don’t understand these issues’. And when you ask them who manages their finances and their investments, they say my dad, my husband, my brother, my cousin, my adviser… who I don’t understand at all,” De La Garza describes in an interview with América Futura.

The company’s scheme, which is at an early stage, is to simplify as much as possible the management of a digital wealth account, which can be opened from 2,000 Mexican pesos (about 114 dollars). They focus their offer on ETFs, or exchange-traded funds, which, like shares, are registered in international stock markets. Their particularity is that they represent a basket of various companies. For example, technology ETFs are made up of shares of various companies in the sector, which gives them stability if the price of any paper falls.

“Our goal is not to turn everyone into financial experts, who from one day to the next get into trade. But they do understand the basic concepts, because this does concern us and it should concern all of us”, adds De la Garza.

In search of financial independence

But despite the proven benefits of economic independence, service providers stress that they still have to grapple with complex social realities, such as machismo and rampant violence.

Shivani Siroya is the founder and CEO of Tala, a digital platform that grants microcredits of up to 5,000 pesos (about $284) to people through their cell phones. He got the idea to develop a virtual product after working for the United Nations on missions in West Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and India, where he saw that most people are cash-based and therefore have limited access to credit, which leaves them at a disadvantage and forced to cover eventualities with expensive and speculative loans.

According to her, one of the challenges that women encounter the most is how to create a direct relationship with them that is private, digital and prudent, when many do not want their partners or family members to know that they manage capital own.

Leveraging alternative data available on users’ mobiles and collected from external digital sources, such as utility bill payments, the company creates credit histories for users who often do not have them; a recurring obstacle for financial institutions to grant financing for informal sectors. 44% of their clients are women and 41% of them report having increased their range of influence in the home since they manage their own resources.

“The traditional system, in many ways, has this perception that the unbanked and underbanked are very risky. We started by asking ourselves how we could use data and technology to test the potential of this segment, which has enormous purchasing power and can be trusted”, says the executive during a visit to Mexico City at the end of April.

“So far we have delivered about $4 billion in credit to about eight million customers in our four markets: Kenya, Mexico, the Philippines and India. So yes, we believe that it is a model that works”, he adds in the prelude to the financial inclusion forum, where he would later share a panel with bank executives, fintechspublic officials and entrepreneurs, including artisans from the Casa de Artesanías Association.

A new focus that they are developing is the study of trends in demand for financing and level of digital knowledge to bring specific products to communities in the southeast of the country, as a way of personalizing and distributing offers directly to women micro-entrepreneurs, a market where they see gaps to be filled.

“We have to see how we invest properly so that tomorrow there is no more flow, but rather that it grows and grows,” says Leticia Mendoza, at the door of the event room where the forum is taking place. , unlocking your digital bank account using your fingerprint.