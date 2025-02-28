The Tax Agency will monitor for the first time in this Income Declaration of 2024, which will be held from April 2, second -hand sales made by citizens through platforms such as Wallapop or Vinned (provided that they exceed 30 operations last year or more than 2,000 euros have been entered), as well as the earnings received for rent amount.

Hacienda has approved model 238 that will force these digital platforms (among which are also Amazon or Onlyfans, that is, anyone through which a taxpayer can generate income) to communicate to the Treasury the operations made by citizens.

Therefore, to avoid scares, from Taxdown they advise taxpayers to declare all these operations well in income. Since, Hacienda, once you have the platform data will cross them with those that have been incorporated into the IRPF statement and, if they do not coincide, it will make the relevant check and if applicable, regularization.

“The rental of tourist housing and the sale of second -hand products are on the radar of the Tax Agency. If a user has generated recurrent income through these platforms, the Treasury will know and require that Tribute for it,” says Aitor Fernández, fiscal expert in Taxdown.

Ask for tax reports

However, the taxpayer is not blind. Those who have made second -hand sales above 2,000 euros or more than 30 throughout last year or who have rented tourist floors or vehicles on an internet that has generated income You can ask these platforms to give you tax reports They will report to the Treasury.