Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said: “Zayed’s Day for Humanitarian Work” is a great occasion in which we remember the exploits and glories of the great late, pioneer of giving and humanitarian work, so that his approach to the march of goodness and giving remains a light for humanity in various parts of the world.

He added: “The UAE has always been distinguished, since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, for its generosity in helping and providing aid and relief to all peoples of the world and the needy from different countries, religions and sects, thus becoming a global model to be emulated in the field of humanitarian and charitable work.” .

His Excellency continued: “We pledge to continue promoting positive values, consolidating humanitarian work and encouraging the system of giving in the Emirati society, by launching initiatives, programs and implementing humanitarian activities to support the process of sustainable development, and consolidate the UAE’s position to become one of the most generous countries at the global level.

Younes Haji Al-Khoury, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, said: “Zayed Day for Humanitarian Action” represents a national occasion to consecrate humanitarian work and continue the charitable approach initiated by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “May God have mercy on him,” and through which he instilled in us the principles of humanity and the values ​​of goodness. And giving, to become a way of life and a civilized behavior that the wise leadership and the people of the Emirates believe in.