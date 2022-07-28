Finance, Sg company Sb acquires 25% of Louder Italia

Sg Company, the company has been enhanced overall 1.5 million

Sg Company Society Benefitactive in the sector Entertainment & Communicationhas signed a binding agreement for the acquisition of 25% of the share capital of Louder Italiaof which 12.5% ​​through the purchase of a shareholding from the shareholders Davide Caggiano, Edoardo Cogo, Nicola Uliari and Gaetano Savio and the remaining 12.5% ​​through subscription and payment by Sg Company Sb of a capital increase a reserved payment.

The company has been enhanced overall 1,515 million and to this value the net financial position determined on the closing date, which will presumably take place by July 2022. Il 50% of the agreed price will be paid to the sellers and for 50% through a capital increase that will allow the parent company Sg Company Sb to hold 25% of the company shares.

The acquisition will be fully financed with own funds. Louder Italy is an integrated communication company founded in 2006 with headquarters in Turin and with a focus on B2C. The company’s pre-Covid turnover stood at around 7.5 million and is expected to be in 2022 realize about 5 million (3.8 million in 2021, with a profit of 51,000 euros).

The acquisition of a minority stake, with the aim of transforming it into an absolute majority in 2023, from a strategic point of view it adds to the numbers present in the industrial plan and integrates the group of other high-level entrepreneurial figures and representativeness in the world of communication. Louder’s Board of Directors will be composed of the three founding members – Davide Caggiano, Edoardo Cogo and Nicola Uliari – and the presence of the CEO of Sg Company Sb Davide Verdesca, without proxies. In the case of acquisition of the majority of the shares, in December 2023, the Board of Directors will foresee the presence of 2 other figures indicated by Sg Company Sb of the CEO and of the Chairman of the Board of Louder will remain in the hands of the historical shareholders.

Read also: Center-right, Salvini: “The names of important ministers before the elections” Draghi disheartened, Grillo sinks Conte, Fedriga opens the Draghi diary Giorgia Meloni premier? Green light from its international connections Lauretta of miracles, Boldry returns in search of a seat Mara Carfagna (sora hesitates) also makes her choice Piombino, the Russian anti-gas ship is a danger: the green transition stops Anti-fascist crimes: a date for those who were killed after the war Obsessive and insistent courtship: that’s when it can lead to a crime Giacomoni: “The Democratic Party wants the tax & spend, FI flat tax and raise pensions” Financial advisors, market share tripled in 10 years Hera, in the half-year revenues flew to 8.9 billion, up by 112.8% Campari returns as a protagonist at Biennale Cinema 2022

Subscribe to the newsletter

