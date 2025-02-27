02/27/2025



Updated at 14: 12h.





The Ministry of Finance has reduced the VAT of the special breads, among which is the gluten -free bread, from 10% to 4% after a judgment of the Supreme Court that has ruled that this type of super -reduced VAT must be applied and equate it to the common bread, which already enjoys this lower tax.

This is included in the February 24 resolution of the General Directorate of Taxes, on the Tax type On the added value applicable to the PAN, which the Official State Gazette (BOE) has published on Thursday and that Europa Press collects.

In this way, it is established that the reduced type of 4% referred to the products that, responding to the definition Of common bread, special bread or semi -finished products referred to in it, “they have been made with gluten -free flour, either naturally or because it has been subject to special treatment to reduce its gluten content, or in which flour has been replaced by other gluten -ex -exempt ingredients naturally, even if these are majority in their composition.”

The common bread is one that is made with flour, water, yeast or mother and salt dough and is taxed with a VAT of 4%, while the special bread is one that carries more ingredients and can be developed differently and with different cooked. Thus, in this category of Special breads There are multicereal breads, baguete, chapata, roasted bread, hills, bischers, peaks, mold bread or breadcrumbs and also gluten -free bread, which until now were taxed with 10% and also become 4%.









The Supreme Judgment, of last October, establishes that the current wording of the VAT Law in relation to the non-application of the reduced type of 4% to a bread considered special according to the Spanish technical-sanitary and food regulations “is opposed to the principle of neutrality” of VAT, in its facet of guaranteeing free competition and the doctrine of the Court of Justice of the European Union, which according to which the difference between types of tax Attend to consumer’s perspective medium on products.

In this way, the sentence failed in favor of the complainant company that manufactures this type of special bread and puts it in the market, so this type of bread has to be taxed, in the opinion of the Supreme 4%super -reduced, according to the VAT Law applicable to the case.

Fuentes of the Ministry of Finance have specified to Europa Press that the super -reduced type for special breads is in force since the publication of the Supreme Judgment, last October, and that the resolution published this Thursday in the BOE is to grant legal certainty to the operators.

After this resolution, the Spanish Association of Bakery, Blength and Pastry Industries (ASEMAC) has congratulated this decision of the Ministry of Finance, whose representatives have come gathering from the sentence of the Supreme to clarify that it referred to all types of special bread.