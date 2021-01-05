January is the time of good intentions. In the first episode of the new year, the financial journalists Dietmar Deffner and Holger Zschäpitz present their 21 investment ideas and tips for a successful (financial) year 2021.

Here you can listen to our WELT podcasts We use the player from the provider Podigee for our WELT podcasts. We need your consent so that you can see the podcast player and to interact with or display content from Podigee and other social networks. Activate social networks

Subscribe to the podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, EarliAudio, Podimo and Deezer. Or directly via Rss feed.

Other topics:

After the corona pandemic: which industries and companies are celebrating their big comeback in 2021?

Alphabet, Deutsche Telekom, Prosus, Nike or Puma – these individual stocks are worth a closer look this year. Whether luxury, raw materials or precious metals – you can invest cleverly with the right ETF.

Will the green boom continue and can wind and solar companies like Nordex or JinkoSolar continue their share rally?

In addition: There is a book and film tip for cold winter days.

DEFFNER & ZSCHÄPITZ are like real life. Like optimist and pessimist. In the weekly WELT podcast, journalists Dietmar Deffner and Holger Zschäpitz discuss and argue about the important economic issues of everyday life.

Feel free to comment on this article or write to us at :[email protected]

Further episodes of Deffner & Zschäpitz

Who says nobody can listen anymore? The two WELT journalists Dietmar Deffner and Holger Zschäpitz listen and argue every week as bull and bear about the truth in the economic podcast – and also bet on it. And they found a lot of listeners – because it’s always about how much the economy shapes our lives. And how to get not only smarter but also richer. This week the 137th episode of Deffner & Zschäpitz was published. The podcast is available at Welt.de and everywhere you can find good podcasts.