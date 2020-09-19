Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday targeted the Congress, saying that if it cannot reply to the ‘Prime Minister’s Relief Fund’ without registration, then it has no right to question PM’s fund. He also hit back at Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, for calling Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur “Himachal’s ………” and asking Chaudhary to remove his word (from the record). Should urge for posture.

Sitharaman said that due to Kovid crisis we had to bring ordinance. Tax filing was difficult at the time of Kovid. Was a legal requirement. The public was to be given immediate relief. In this way, this ordinance was introduced. He said the ordinance was introduced so that delays in tax collection would not attract fines as the earlier act provided for fines.

Sitharaman said that Revenue Service officials are working in a life-threatening manner and an opinion cannot be formed on everyone regarding a single matter. He said that the government is doing its best to ensure transparency in the tax system. The Finance Minister said that it is a misconception that the Asian Infrastructure Development Bank is Chinese. We also have a stake in it. Remove this misconception.

Sitharaman hit back at Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary for targeting Anurag Thakur, saying that Anurag Thakur may look young, but he is a veteran MP. They have worked very hard to get here. He is a Member of Parliament and a minister, do not underestimate him by saying this word. He said that you (impatient) should urge the Asan to remove (remove from record) your word.

Significantly, on Friday, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary expressed displeasure over a remark by Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur regarding Gandhi Nehru family, saying that it (Himachal Pradesh ……) spoiled the atmosphere of the House. . Intervening during the discussion on taxation and other statutes (amendment and exemption of certain provisions) Ordinance 2020 on Saturday, Anurag Thakur said that he is proud that he comes from Veer Himachal from where many heroes have received the Paravir Chakra .

Addressing Chaudhary, he said that you always keep saying such things and now I will not even ask you to apologize. At this, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary said that he did not mean this and we have never wanted to insult him. He said that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had praised Jawaharlal Nehru in the House in 1964. In such a situation, Anurag Thakur talking about Nehru ji is an insult to both Nehru and Vajpayee.

However, Finance Minister Sitharaman said that the Congress leader should have answered the questions of the Minister of State for Finance. He said that I want to tell the opposition members that transparency should start from your home and bring transparency in your charitable organizations. Sitharaman said that PM Cares is registered, but the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund is not registered. He said that if you cannot answer the questions of Anurag Thakur, then you do not have the right to ask questions about PM Cares. The Finance Minister said that RTI does not apply to both the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and the PM Cares Fund, but you only talk about PM Cares.