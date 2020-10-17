new Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday that the government has taken several steps to deal with the effects of the corona virus epidemic, including an incentive package of 10 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and major reforms in the labor sector.

While attending the plenary session of the 102nd meeting of the World Bank Development Committee, Sitharaman said that the Kovid-19 epidemic is continuously affecting developing and developed countries. He said that after many years of tireless hard work, the achievement of reducing the level of poverty has been achieved, the risk of losing it due to this disease has arisen.

Sitharaman said that the Indian government took several steps to stop the epidemic from spreading and to reduce its social and economic impact. First, the government released the first stimulus of $ 23 billion, in which direct cash transfer and food security measures were taken to the poor.

After this, a special economic package of $ 271 billion was released under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for self-reliant India, which is equivalent to 10 percent of India’s GDP.

According to the statement of the Finance Ministry, he said, “Steps were taken to give relief to companies. Quaid laws were simplified, major reforms were made in the labor sector by mixing and rationalizing 44 central labor laws. Effective social security was provided to the migrant laborers through the system of using the ration card anywhere.

Sitharaman said that support was provided in rural areas through NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development). Allocation in the agriculture sector and in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) was extended to the tune of $ 27.13 billion. He said that in order to strengthen the health infrastructure in view of the epidemic, the government has committed $ 2.03 billion.

The Finance Minister said that as a responsible member of the global community, India is ready to share its experiences and play a leading role in the South Asian region under the policy of ‘Neighbor First’. He said that collective action is important to deal with the epidemic effectively.

Read also:

Will the country learn about Hindu-Muslim relations from social media or from the military? | Master stroke

Tanishq Ad Controversy: Army taught – What should be the direction of the country on Hindu-Muslim relations? | Special