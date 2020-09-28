new Delhi: Seven months have passed since the country struggled with the Corona crisis. GDP also declined by 23.9 percent in the April-June quarter due to lockdown and many restrictions. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has also accepted that the challenges are still facing the economy.

In an interview to a private newspaper, Nirmala Sitharaman said, “The economy is facing different challenges and nothing can be certain about when the Corona crisis will end. Especially when no vaccine has come.” In 6 months, the challenges have not really reduced, but the way of challenges has changed and the Ministry is taking fast action to solve the problem. “

He said, ‘Corona cases have come down per million and the death rate is also low, due to increasing awareness among the people but Kovid-19 still remains a matter of great concern. The habit of social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands frequently still remains unchanged.

The Finance Minister said, ‘Corona has no completely effective medicines. There is no definite date for the end of Corona and in some places people are getting sick again after recovering. There are many uncertainties in the minds of people associated with small and medium traders. It has a greater impact on the service sector.

read this also-

Corona patients exceeded 60 lakhs in the country, more than 95 thousand deaths, 50 lakh people were also cured

Demonstration against farmers law reached Delhi, set fire to tractors near Parliament House