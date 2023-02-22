DAccording to Federal Minister of Finance Christian Lindner, the irregular entry of migrants to Germany must be prevented more effectively. In addition, more deportations of rejected asylum seekers are needed, the FDP politician told the news portal t-online. The influx into the country is currently not sufficiently controlled, “because we do not sufficiently prevent irregular migration”. He added: “What we don’t need is irregular migration, which is illegal but still leads to permanent residence and social security benefits.”

He suggested smoothing the way for immigrants who want to work here by, among other things, having existing qualifications recognized more quickly. “On the other hand, more consistency is needed when dealing with migrants who have no right of residence.” In his own words, Lindner expects the newly appointed migration commissioner Joachim Stamp to conclude agreements with the countries of origin about the repatriation of irregular immigrants. “There is a give and take. Easier visas for students and in economic cooperation, but also partnership in preventing illegal migration.”

According to figures from the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees, 217,774 people in Germany applied for asylum last year – 47 percent more than in the previous year. Most came from Syria (70,976), Afghanistan (36,358), Turkey (23,938), Iraq and Georgia. In addition, one million war refugees from Ukraine were admitted without having to apply for asylum. Many municipalities complain that it is almost impossible to find accommodation.