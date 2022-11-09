At least 15 names of possible ministers for the area are circulating, the one that attracts the most interest from the market

Of all the ministries that are likely to exist in the new government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), as of January 1, 2022, the Finance one has the most names of possible ministers circulating. There are 11. Then comes another folder in the economic area, Planning: 9 names.

O Power 360 compiled the speculations.

Although there is pressure for Lula to announce his assistants soon, mainly in the economic area, PT’s allies believe that he is in no hurry. He must assess the available names and the correlation of political forces within his alliance.

The compiled information is in the following infographics. Folders are grouped by area. Speculations about who Lula will appoint to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) were also considered, even though it is not a government ministry. The PT will designate 2 names, which will need to be evaluated by the Senate, to replace Ricardo Lewandowski and Rosa Weber still in 2023.