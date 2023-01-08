Matteo Salvini evokes speculation about the soaring prices of petrol and diesel at road and motorway petrol stations after the end of the excise cut, which has brought fuel costs down in recent months. The Minister of Infrastructure and Transport pointed the finger at who could have taken advantage of the situation to raise the tariffs for diesel and green electricity which in recent days have even exceeded 2.5 euros per liter served. “There can’t be distributors who sell petrol for 1.70 euros and others for 2.40. Evidently there is someone who is being clever. I will bring the reasoning to the government level.”

These are the words of Salvini who therefore draws the attention of the Executive to the situation, an attention which however has already been high since December, when the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti had given a mandate to the Guardia di Finanza to monitor the situation after the stop to cut excise duties. Also the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened a file about. The investigations have been entrusted to the economic-financial police unit of the Guardia di Finanza in Rome, while the first considerations of the Fiamme Gialle should already arrive by the beginning of next week. “We will talk to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on excise duties Salvini continued. Surely there is speculation going on about petrol and it is good that Finance carries out checks.”

The Codacons meanwhile it took the field to protect consumers, first with a complaint presented in 104 prosecutors asking “to investigate the prices of petrol and diesel in order to ascertain any speculation or unjustified price increases” and now also with a boycott of the stations that have higher prices for petrol and diesel: “We have also decided to launch a national boycott of the most expensive distributors, – said the representatives of the association – inviting Italian motorists to check the prices in their own territory, also through the special apps that indicate the most convenient operators, and not to refuel at the pumps that charge excessive prices”.