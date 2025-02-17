The State Finance Inspectors Association (IHE) considers that the first steps that the Catalan Generalitat is taking to implement the singular financing They have no legal coverage and warn that they are “the beginning of the road” towards the disappearance of the Spanish Tax Agency of Catalonia.

In A statement Disseminated on Monday, the Association has criticized the reinforcement of the Tax Agency of Catalonia (ATC) for the next Income Campaign announced last Friday by the Catalan Minister of Economy, Alicia Romero. The Generalitat will increase the personnel and prior appointment counters of the ATC for the collection of the rent of 2024 that will begin on April 3. A decision that is taken with an eye on 2026, when, as agreed between PSC and ERC, the ATC will exclusively assume the settlement, collection and verification functions of the IRPF. The first step towards the Catalan quota.

Finance inspectors They transfer their uneasiness to the reinforcements announcedSy denounce that it is a “false collaboration” that will end up assuming the disappearance of the State Tax Agency (AEAT) of Catalonia. “These first steps are very important, because they are the beginning of the way to that disappearance, and we know that they have no going back,” says the text spread by the IHE.

The Association argues that the Catalan Singular Financing – a system that would take Catalonia out of the common box in which all communities participate to grant it with collection, management, liquidation and tax inspection competences— It is at this time “an illegal regime” that is outside the margins of the Constitution. Consequently, they interpret the reinforcement of the ATC as a step towards illegality, disguised as a “collaboration formula” between administrations, but that in reality “is not such.”

Inspectors claim that while the law governing the tax system is not changed, no measures are adopted that modify “the current situation in the provision of tax services to the citizens of Catalonia.” This goes through Continue to provide the service of income campaign under the same conditions as last year, Because the intention of the Generalitat with reinforcements is not to improve the provision of services, but to travel towards an “illegal” regime at this time.

In the specific case of IRPF, they request that The collaboration between the Catalan Generalitat and the AEAT is not modified “How well it has worked”, introducing “hidden ends aimed at a tax management not contemplated in the law.” In this regard, they remember that the Supreme Judgment that condemned the Proces It required responsibilities, also criminal, with respect to the measures taken to implement an illegal regime.