In the USA, more than 7 out of 10 advisors exploit the potential of AI on a daily basis. Europe and Northern Italy keep pace

“Finance is the art of passing money from hand to hand until it disappears”: the words of Robert W. Sarnoff, a well-known American businessman of the 20th century, perfectly describe a sector in which precision, efficiency and even a pinch of cunning can never be missing. But that's not all because, according to a series of research carried out by Espresso Communication for QuestIT, Asset finance professionals are also extremely open to new technologies, including artificial intelligence.



The first confirmations in this regard come from Future Data Stats: within the next 6 years the global market for AI applied in the financial universe will have a great explosion. In fact, the 55 billion dollar mark in turnover will be exceeded (+450% on 2023), with an average compound annual growth of 23%. Going into more detail, a recent survey by Benefits Pro shows that in the United States, over 7 out of 10 consultants (72%) already exploit the potential of artificial intelligence on a daily basis in order to speed up individual operational processes and obtain more satisfactory final results. The trend also involves Europe: as reported by Channel Eye, 60% of financial companies in the Old Continent have recently increased their artificial intelligence investments to make technology available to their professionals. Now a question arises spontaneously: is Italy organizing itself to keep up with the times?

The answer comes from the recent survey conducted by QuestIT, a Sienese tech company specialized in the creation of proprietary artificial intelligence technologies, which highlights an interesting fact: finance is the second sector, behind public administrations, in which AI is most used. In particular, the potential of the well-known innovation is highly exploited by the realities and professionals of Northern Italy (79%), followed by those of the Center (14%) and the South (7%).

“Artificial intelligence will never replace finance professionals, indeed it will accompany them step by step in their daily tasks – states Francesco Elmi, Chief Marketing Officer of QuestIT – The applications of current technology in the financial universe, in fact, are countless and are defined in detail by Statista. In this regard, for 43% of global financial advisors, AI has guaranteed greater operational efficiency during 2023. In the same period of time, technology has provided an advantage over competitors in 42% of cases and, for To conclude, it produced more accurate reports 27% of the time. Going into more detail, the use of conversational interfaces, such as virtual assistants, powered by generative AI is essential, above all, in the data retrieval and analysis phase. This process is particularly beneficial for management teams, who access accurate information in a timely manner and, as a result, are able to make strategic decisions in relatively short periods of time. In Italy we are growing a lot from this point of viewbut we could do it much faster: for this reason, as a point of reference company in the sector in the Bel Paese, we provide banks and financial organizations with avatars and digital humans capable of supporting collaborators and customers at 360°”.

Elmi's words are followed by further indications from the experts of the 100% made in Italy company who focus their attention on the main AI trends that will characterize the world of finance in view of the coming years. Firstly, the so-called “AI-powered algorithms” which, by examining important volumes of documents and files, identify potential risks and scams in advance, safeguarding the economic security of the subjects involved. Furthermore, AI-based systems, monitoring the market and actions 24/7, can detect the onset of any fraud and save business. It's still, AI is also extremely useful from a trading perspective because, by studying the main market trends, it can predict any declines or last-minute changes, thus increasing the effectiveness of the choices made by traders. Last but not least, there are also digital humans who, inserted into specific platforms, take on the role of personal banking advisors, completely integrated into the systems, capable of guaranteeing an exclusive and personalized customer service.