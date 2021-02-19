Fabien Roussel, national secretary of the PCF, visited Luxembourg on February 18. Member of the North, his visit followed the revelations about OpenLux, and was part of an approach to fight against tax evasion. On the spot, in front of the headquarters of certain companies, the elected official observed that “offshore companies are only letter boxes on a building”. And even. “On 6 rue Eugène-Ruppert, for example, there are 1,804 companies in a five or six-storey building, without employees and without offices,” said the parliamentarian.

The chosen one also went to the headquarters of HP Holding, the holding company of Verallia, the world leader in glass packaging. In France, the group announced the closure of its Cognac oven and the elimination of around 100 jobs. At the same time, however, HP Holding transferred nearly 559 million euros to the Cayman Islands at the end of 2019. The building, located at 2 avenue du Général de Gaulle, is in fact the headquarters of the Apollo group, an American investment fund managing hundreds of billions of financial assets.

“It was on my way to the HP Holding offices that I discovered that they are in fact part of the Apollo group,” explains Fabien Roussel. The deputy from the North also made another discovery by asking to be received. “They refused to receive me. But they told me all the same that HP Holding was under investigation by Bercy ”. Fabien Roussel had indeed reported the transfer of funds to the Cayman Islands to the national financial prosecutor’s office. “They then told me that HP Holding was now in voluntary liquidation. They decided to close this company, and I suspect that it is to leave no trace, ”notes the national secretary of the PCF. For him, this is a concrete illustration of the damage of tax evasion: “employees suffer directly from this pure capitalism”, he considers with the closure of the Cognac oven.

During his trip, Fabien Roussel was also able to meet and speak with officials of the left-wing Dei Lenk party, including one of his deputies in the Luxembourg parliament, David Wagner. “We have the same approach, the same desire to fight tax evasion,” said the deputy from the North on his return. “I learned there that in the 1980s, Luxembourg experienced a shift,” he explains. Before, tax revenues came for one third of household income, and the other two thirds of business. Today, it is the other way around ”.

According to Fabien Roussel, the population of Luxembourg, “a global financial center with 55,000 companies and 6,500 billion euros in financial assets, or the world’s third largest GDP, do not even benefit from tax evasion”. He therefore proposed to Dei Lenk, but also to the PTB in Belgium, a meeting at the National Assembly in France, “to make joint proposals”. “We must be able to define tax havens, including in the EU, which the European treaties forbid us for the moment. Without being able to modify the European treaties, we must be able to review the tax treaty between France and Luxembourg to rebalance it. Finally, we must be able to authorize France to withhold taxes on profits, dividends and stock market capital gains at source, before they go to Luxembourg ”.

The national secretary of the PCF also tells us that he intends to challenge the government on the subject of the voluntary liquidation of HP Holding, “in order to speed up the tax audit procedure”. Fabien Roussel also believes that with these new elements, the government must do everything possible to preserve the Verallia oven in Cognac, and its jobs.