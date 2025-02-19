The Ministry of Finance has placed the foundations for dodge the debate on the new autonomic financing model At the meeting not yet summoned officially that will maintain next Wednesday 26 with the counselors of the Treasury of the Communities … Autonomous of common regime within the framework of the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council and in principle does not plan to address the matter until next March, After the meeting of the Bilateral Commissions Government-Generalitat on competence transfer and on tax matters scheduled for the following Friday.

There was a certain expectation in this regard after the Treasury convened a technical meeting with representatives of all regional governments of the common regime on the 12th day to treat the base population that must serve as a support for the new model. The Ministry Then presented a small thirteen pages document that overturned -With some errors, according to the sources consulted- the positions of the Autonomous Communities on their initial proposal and that eliminated the dispersion criteria of the population, which caused the protests of some autonomies.

In recent days, the General Secretariat of Autonomous and Local Financing has been addressed to regional governments, according to several sources, to invite them to make new contributions to the document over the next month, which will delay until the middle of March the existence of a new basic document for regional financing. The message has been interpreted by regional executives as an unequivocal indication about the intentions of the government of silence any debate on regional financing.

Fountain source confirm that the message that has been transmitted to the autonomous communities is that they make the contributions that consider the document proposed by the Treasury, which did not appear as much as a proposal but as a summary of the criteria that enjoyed a support majority of autonomies.

The maneuver complicates any debate option On the new autonomous financing model, since there is not even a common base on which to build the model. There is the circumstance that the communications sent by the regional governments of the PP after the technical meeting last week urged the government to present a proposal to reform autonomic financing and clarify whether this is compatible with the unique financing model agreed with Catalonia.

It also avoids the Government to enter the just 48 hours before the representatives of the Central Government and the Generalitat of Catalonia meet in the bilateral commission on tax matters, with the advances for the singular financing of Catalonia on the table.

The focus is now set in the debt remove, that both the Generalitat and the nationalist parties demand to asphal Nationalism prosecutors. In the air also the possibility of hacienda raises deficit objectives, in the event that it obtains a political agreement that opens the doors to the 2025 state budget project.

Skepticism in the PP

«Do you think Montero is going to do something to improve the financing of communities governed by the PP? I don’t believe it. The phrase, pronounced by an regional baron of the PP shows the skepticism that reigns within autonomies A week after the celebration of the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council (CPFF).

A conclave that PP sources close to one of these autonomic governments believe that It will only serve to address the issue of debt forcononation “To content their partners, those who keep Pedro Sánchez in power.”

For his part, Jorge Azcón, president of Aragon, notified Sanchez yesterday during an informative breakfast organized by the new economy that “the government must listen to the problems of all autonomies and not only those whose votes need to continue in the Moncloa” and He warned of the danger of approving a debt clont without addressing the financing model reform system.