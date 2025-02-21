Hacienda has sent on Friday afternoon the agenda of the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council (CPFF). Debt remove and the distribution of bank tax These are the main issues that will deal with the Autonomous Communities and the team of María Jesús Monter of regional financing.

Various sources of regional governments have indicated that this point has been stopped at the meeting by The lack of according to the technical level between the government and the autonomiesto which the Ministry of Finance has granted a new deadline for contributions with the objective of agreeing on a new offer.

In this sense, sources from the Ministry led by María Jesús Montero have denied Servimedia that the proposal of a new regional financing model has been withdrawn from the table and have argued that there has simply granted some more time to the communities to “make the appreciations that want a document that is still a summary of your positions “.

The Debt condonation It will therefore be the main order of the day that will be treated on Wednesday. The intention is to approve, as stated in the document sent by the Treasury, a “agreement regarding the distribution criteria of the amount for the assumption by the state of a part of the debt of the autonomous communities of common regime.”

It must be remembered that, in the case of Catalonia, this removes will amount to about 15,000 million euros from the Autonomous Liquidity Fund (Fla) -20% of the total – which were agreed by PSC and ERC to guarantee Salvador Illa’s investiture as president of the Generalitat. For the rest of the communities, the amount of the forgiveness is still unknown even though there are only five days left for the meeting.

A call “in the style of Montero”

In statements sent to electionomista.esRocío Albert, Minister of Economy, Finance and Employment of the Community of Madrid, has remarked that The call sent by the Treasury comes “late”with hardly any time to prepare, and does not include the “financing problems of the CCAA”.

“Only contemplates the urgencies of the independence partners of the Government of Pedro Sánchez so that the Spaniards pay the puffs of so many years of waste of secessionism, and his own so that in this way his partners allow him to continue occupying the Moncloa unworthy, “said the counselor.

Albert has loaded hard against this call “in the style of Montero” because “arrives late, at the wrong time and is disrespectful because it barely gives margin so that the CCAA can prepare the meeting.” In addition, The counselor has branded “Opaque” this way of acting by María Jesús Monterosince it does not contribute “any kind of documentation to be able to analyze and study.”

“It is the dictation of independence, which is who is defining and imposing its needs on the rest. We will oppose this way of proceeding in the background and in the ways and of course we will go to the event to defend the interests of the Madrid and the rest of the Spaniards, “he continued.

In Albert’s opinion, “Sánchez’s survival cannot condition the welfare of the Spaniards, or endanger our rule of law, nor attempt against equality before the law of all citizens of a country in the hands of those who want to disintegrate it” .

“A HAVE”

In the same line, the Minister of Economy and Finance, and spokesman for the Andalusian Government, Carolina España, who has branded “tease” the call, has been expressed. “Sadly our forecasts are fulfilled because any reference is included to the urgent reform of the financing system by which The Andalusians lose 1522 million euros every year“He said.

Spain has stressed that all autonomies “agree” in claiming this reform and has loaded against the fact that a section is included in the damage of debt. “It is the only thing that matters to this government because it is the payment forced to its independence partner. Montero deceives us. He had never intended to reform the financing system,” he continued.

The head of Economy and Regional Finance has affected Montero claimed this reform “tens of times” during her stage as a Andalusian counselor, and has stressed that, with this decision, “aggravates his land Minutes before appearing at your Congress to be elected as general secretary of the Andalusian socialists without shame. “

It has also considered that The distribution of bank tax collection will also be “a grievance for Andalusia”since it will be based on regional GDP and not attending the population. “This data will lose the Andalusians 76 million euros,” said the counselor.

“Not for more expected is less disappointing”

Likewise, the Minister of the Treasury of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ruth Merino, commented that this order of the CPFF day confirms that the Government of Pedro Sánchez is “absolutely folded” to the road map and everything that marks the Catalan independentistas.

“The truth is that we feared it. Neither the regional financing, nor the leveling fund, not even the deficit objective have included. And Nor do we know what agreement or what criteria on the foronation must be approved“Merino explained to statements sent to the media.

“This demonstrates is a disrespect and A Lack of Loyalty. And that the Minister of Finance intends to use the Autonomous Communities as a mere troupe to bleach the damage of the debt, but the one that the Catalan independentista want, not the one that suits the Spanish remains, “he said.

The Minister has also stated that the solution to the indebtedness of the CCAA, particularly that of the most indebted regions such as the Valencian Community, “should be part of the CPFF debate, but not in the terms required by those who have blackmail to the president Sánchez “.

“Debt is a part of the problembut it is the most important third, before there are the reform of the system and the leveling fund. For the Valencian Community, any measure on the debt that does not resolve infinance is a patch, “the Treasury Minister has remarked.