According to what was reported by Ansa, the financial police were this morning at the Hellas Verona headquarters as part of an investigation into sponsorships obtained through false invoices issued by a “paper company” based in Modena and entered in the balance sheet to reduce costs. The investigation renamed “Operation Cyrano” – directed by the Reggio Emilia Prosecutor’s Office and conducted by the financial police and state police – sees 26 people investigated in various capacities and 22 companies involved, including three sports ones. According to what has been ascertained by the investigators, this is an alleged huge tax fraud worth over 10 million euros.